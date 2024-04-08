Months After Kanye West And Bianca Censori’s Lewd Water Taxi Situation In Italy, Insider Drops Claims About Wild Parties They Threw During That Vacay

Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s relationship has garnered a lot of attention here in the United States, as the two continue to navigate the social scene as a legally married couple. However, they’ve also managed to cause a stir overseas as well. That was truly the case in late 2023 when the two were spotted partaking in a lewd act on a water transport in Italy. It now seems that said situation, which got them banned from the taxi service , wasn’t the most eventful part of their excursion. An insider is now dropping several claims regarding wild parties that the couple threw while they were vacationing in the country.

A source alleges that the pair lived it up in a big way while they were in Italy and even rented out a beautiful home in Tuscany, which reportedly belongs to famed musician Sting. As explained to The U.K. Sun, the two were there “for most of August and September” 2023 and took advantage of the lake, tennis courts and more that were on the grounds. On the whole, the location is made up of six different properties and even includes a recording studio. With that, Mr. and Mrs. Ye apparently enjoyed a number of shindigs, which sound intense:

If people thought Kanye was living it up in Italy after seeing the pictures of him and Bianca in Venice, they don’t know what was going on at Sting’s place. Kanye, Bianca and his entourage and partied hard while they were there. It’s an incredible location and totally off the beaten track, so they could throw all-night parties and make as much noise as they wanted without disturbing anyone. It was quite a scene to have Kanye and his mates take over the house, one of the most picturesque residences in all of Italy.

Even though the gatherings were supposedly boisterous, it sounds like the rapper, his wife and their company didn’t have to worry about disturbing people nearby due to the house’s remote location. These claims will, of course, have to be taken with a grain of salt right now, as no one from the couple’s camp has discussed such parties. However, it’s true that Mr. West has made headlines in the past for holding parties or attending them. The insider went on to say about the supposed festivities:

People who went on the trip have talked about how insane their parties were and they’re hoping he repeats it. It was wild.

As far as we know, there aren’t any photos from these alleged parties, but there were snapshots of the taxi snafu that occurred in Venice this past September. Ye and Bianca Censori were in the taxi, when the former dropped his pants and Censori laid her head on his lap. Following their yacht antics , the service released a statement in which it declared that “we completely dissociate ourselves from such acts and behaviour.” Reps also made it clear that the Grammy winner and his wife will “certainly no longer be welcome on board our company's boats.”

Kanye West and his spouse have already made headlines in a few ways over the first few months of this year. In January, he declared 2024 to be the year of “no pants,” making that declaration in a post that included a photo of his wife. On that note, Bianca Censori has continued to sport unconventional ensembles, and many continue to question how much say she has in her wardrobe. However, sources close to the couple claim she does have a say and that “people are confusing Bianca’s creativity.”

Whether or not the rest of the Wests’ year proves to be as eventful as their vacation in Italy was remains to be seen. Considering how they tend to operate though, the public may indeed continue to keep an eye on them as time goes on.