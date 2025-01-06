Insider Discusses Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori ‘Going Half Naked’ For Fashion’s Sake And Drops Claims On Kim Kardashian’s Feelings About It

Since marrying Kanye West in 2022, Bianca Censori has been making some interesting fashion decisions. The 30-year-old Yeezy architectural designer has gone viral on multiple occasions for her outfits, many of which see Censori scantily clad. While both she and Ye have received backlash for her eclectic attire, they’ve seemingly been undeterred. West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, has also witnessed these fits and an insider dropped claims about the mogul’s feelings on Censori “going half naked” for fashion’s sake.

A bevy of rumors has swirled around 44-year-old Kim Kardashian’s feelings about her 47-year-old former husband’s new wife. Reports have varied over the past several years and, early on, it was even alleged that Kardashian hated Bianca Censori for years before she married Ye. However, if these latest comments from an insider are to be believed, the SKIMS founder has a keen level of respect for Censori. While speaking with OK Magazine, the source had this to say:

For all Kim’s frustrations with Kanye, she’s never stopped admiring his genius. She's still clocking everything he does and using it as inspiration. That includes the way he dresses, or barely dresses, Bianca. Kim may not like Bianca going half naked in front of her kids, but she does admit she’s hot and from a fashion perspective, she appreciates a fair amount of Kanye’s styling. You only need to look at her Instagram to see how much she copies Bianca’s looks.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian share four children, who’ve spent time around Ms. Censori over the past several years. Back in early 2024, it was claimed that Kardashian’s instituted a rule that Ye’s new spouse could not dress proactively around their children. Still, based on what this latest insider said, Kardashian – a fellow fashionista – can appreciate the effort that her ex and his new wife are putting in. So maybe this is a situation of “game recognizes game”?

Going off another point made by the source, the billionaire Kardashians star has been accused of copying Bianca Censori on multiple occasions. For example, this past August, many took notice when Kim donned a white bodysuit that many deemed somewhat similar to the ones that Censori had sported in public. The reality TV veteran hasn’t addressed the comparisons head on, as of this writing, though fans continue to chat about them.

As for Mrs. West, few would probably argue with the notion that she has a style that greatly differs from that of other public figures. She’s worn various tights, sported nothing but body tape and even worn an outfit that was likened to a giant condom. Some have long wondered if Ye has been forcing his spouse to wear the clothes. However, it would seem the truth is a bit stranger than fiction, as one of the Grammy winner’s fashion collaborators said his wife’s clothes – like his – are curated by in-house designers.

The notion of Kim Kardashian truly respecting Bianca Censori’s bold choices can’t actually be substantiated. However, if that were to be the case, it would represent some serious middle ground between the two women – even if Censori does still dress that way while around the West kids.