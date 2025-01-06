Insider Discusses Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori ‘Going Half Naked’ For Fashion’s Sake And Drops Claims On Kim Kardashian’s Feelings About It
Mrs. West has a "unique" sense of style.
Since marrying Kanye West in 2022, Bianca Censori has been making some interesting fashion decisions. The 30-year-old Yeezy architectural designer has gone viral on multiple occasions for her outfits, many of which see Censori scantily clad. While both she and Ye have received backlash for her eclectic attire, they’ve seemingly been undeterred. West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, has also witnessed these fits and an insider dropped claims about the mogul’s feelings on Censori “going half naked” for fashion’s sake.
A bevy of rumors has swirled around 44-year-old Kim Kardashian’s feelings about her 47-year-old former husband’s new wife. Reports have varied over the past several years and, early on, it was even alleged that Kardashian hated Bianca Censori for years before she married Ye. However, if these latest comments from an insider are to be believed, the SKIMS founder has a keen level of respect for Censori. While speaking with OK Magazine, the source had this to say:
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian share four children, who’ve spent time around Ms. Censori over the past several years. Back in early 2024, it was claimed that Kardashian’s instituted a rule that Ye’s new spouse could not dress proactively around their children. Still, based on what this latest insider said, Kardashian – a fellow fashionista – can appreciate the effort that her ex and his new wife are putting in. So maybe this is a situation of “game recognizes game”?
Going off another point made by the source, the billionaire Kardashians star has been accused of copying Bianca Censori on multiple occasions. For example, this past August, many took notice when Kim donned a white bodysuit that many deemed somewhat similar to the ones that Censori had sported in public. The reality TV veteran hasn’t addressed the comparisons head on, as of this writing, though fans continue to chat about them.
As for Mrs. West, few would probably argue with the notion that she has a style that greatly differs from that of other public figures. She’s worn various tights, sported nothing but body tape and even worn an outfit that was likened to a giant condom. Some have long wondered if Ye has been forcing his spouse to wear the clothes. However, it would seem the truth is a bit stranger than fiction, as one of the Grammy winner’s fashion collaborators said his wife’s clothes – like his – are curated by in-house designers.
The notion of Kim Kardashian truly respecting Bianca Censori’s bold choices can’t actually be substantiated. However, if that were to be the case, it would represent some serious middle ground between the two women – even if Censori does still dress that way while around the West kids.
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.