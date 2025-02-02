Why Taylor Swift Is Likely To Walk The Grammys Red Carpet Solo In 2025 (Isn’t It Delicate?)

It’s official, the 2025 Grammy’s will be attended by none other than the queen herself, Taylor Swift. The pop superstar has been confirmed as a presenter for the evening, and has been nominated six times for her 2024 album, The Tortured Poets Department, along with her collaboration with Gracie Abrams. The world will be watching to see if she nabs the gold statue yet again for her musical prowess, and if she will be attending the event with boyfriend Travis Kelce . However, reports are predicting the latter likely will not happen, as she is expected to walk the red carpet alone.

Why? Let's just say it's delicate.

Why Is A Tayvis Appearance At The Grammys Highly Improbable?

The obvious culprit, per Us Weekly , due to Kelce’s demanding NFL schedule. The tight end will be joining his team, the Kansas City Chiefs once again in the SuperBowl, hoping to win the championship for the third time in a row. The team is in the middle of an incredible run, closing in on a record breaking NFL dynasty. Kelce is one of their best players, and likely won’t be able to sneak away from his intense practice schedule to attend the award show with his superstar girlfriend.

It’s also important to note Swift has never walked the red carpet with any partner. Despite being in various high-profile relationships over the years, including her six-year partnership with actor Joe Alwyn , the Fortnight singer has always appeared at awards shows solo. Swift likely is used to having the individual attention, and probably won’t mind rocking out to the incredible Grammy’s performances with her pals and fellow nominees as she has in the past.

On the other hand, Swift is expected to be at the Super Bowl next weekend to support her beau. She was in attendance last year, and was spotted having a blast and chugging beers with her friends and the Kelce family. She has also been in the (pricy) suite at almost every Chiefs game this year, as her touring schedule settled down when The Eras Tour came to an end in December. She has been ever supportive of her boyfriend, rocking a new cute outfit at every game she could. They have an adorable relationship, and it's worth noting Kelce made several appearances at a number of shows on the Eras Tour, and even joined her on stage for a performance.

While Taylor Swift has famously called her relationships “delicate” due to the intense pressure of the public eye, it seems like Kelce’s expected absence at the Grammys has little to do with the spotlight. The couple has done an impressive job navigating the high-profile nature of their relationship, while also not being afraid to go public and enjoy each other during nights on the town. Even if Kelce’s Grammys debut is unlikely, you never know what could happen with this couple, and they may just surprise us this weekend. Either way, the famous athlete is always in Swift’s corner -- even if it's from a distance.

Fans can tune in to see if Taylor Swift takes home her fifteenth Grammy Award tonight by streaming the broadcast with a Paramount+ subscription . You can also see her beau Travis Kelce, and the rest of the Chiefs play against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, which will be televised nationally on Fox. Also make sure to check out our guide to live stream the Super Bowl , which will be available for free on a number of platforms.