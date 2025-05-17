As Rumors Swirl Around Kanye West And Bianca Censori’s Marriage, The Rapper Reportedly Gave His Wife A Major Legal Responsibility

Kanye West’s marriage to Bianca Censori has made headlines on numerous occasions over the last several years, to say the least. In recent months, there have been more than a few reports suggesting that the couple haven’t been on solid ground relationship-wise. West himself even released a new song, in which he rapped about Censori leaving him. Despite all of that though, the two still appear to be together and, now, it’s been reported that the rapper just put a lot of legal power in his wife’s hands.

The past few years have seen 47-year-old Ye engaged in multiple legal battles, with one of them involving ex-employee Benjamin Provo accusing him of wrongful termination and discrimination. InTouch Weekly obtained legal documents from Provo’s suit, which actually revealed that Bianca Censori has been named the Donda curator’s power of attorney. Given that position, 30-year-old Censori has the ability to manage decisions regarding her husband’s personal life and can even forge business deals on his behalf.

Benjamin Provo apparently learned this significant information while engaged in discussions with Ye’s camp over obtaining a legal document called “Designation of Agency.” Per Provo, the Grammy winner said during the conversations that his wife is not only his power of attorney but his agent as well. As of this writing, representatives for Ye and his wife have not formally spoken out on that.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have not provided any deep specifics into the dynamics of their marriage. However, what’s worth mentioning is that before they secretly tied the knot in 2022, they were colleagues. Censori worked as an architectural designer for West’s Yeezy brand and continues to collaborate with him. After they married, it was even alleged that Censori was inspiring West’s work, to some degree. Those former dealings, paired with the fact that Censori is his spouse, may have prompted West to give her control over his affairs.

Nevertheless, rumors continue to swirl around the celebrity couple. Earlier in the year, insiders dropped claims that seemed to suggest that the divorce rumors surrounding the Wests were greatly exaggerated. However, in the aftermath of Bianca Censori’s sheer outfit moment on the Grammys red carpet, it was claimed that she “felt objectified” and was not happy with her husband for orchestrating it.

Sources have also alleged that Kanye West’s recent string of social media rants have been putting a strain on his marriage. At one point, it even appeared as though his wife expressed concern for him via a social media post. However, reps later confirmed that the account that posted said message didn’t actually belong to the model.

Despite that, insiders claim Censori wants to leave Ye but that it’s “not easy” due to him supposedly controlling various aspects of her life. She’s seemingly willing to stay married to him though, on the condition that he gives her more freedom. As for Ye, he’s allegedly making efforts to save his marriage. It’s been reported that his malpractice suit against his dentist is part of a plan to convince Censori to stay with him. Per unnamed sources, Ye wants to show his wife that he’s mentally competent and that his controversial actions were the result of a nitrous oxide addiction supposedly caused by his dentist.

Much of those details are just hearsay at this point, though the power-of-attorney designation does indeed seem legitimate. It goes without saying that Bianca Censori now holds a significant amount of power within her marriage. Whether or not she’ll ever be in a position to broker business agreements and make personal decisions for Kanye West remains to be seen.