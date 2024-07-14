Logan Paul Has Some Harsh Words For People Who Think His Brother Jake Paul Is Going To Lose To The Mike Tyson Replacement

Jake Paul’s summer took a big detour earlier this year when his mega-fight against Mike Tyson was abruptly cancelled following the latter’s health scare. Paul ultimately kept the date, changed venues and pivoted to journeyman MMA fighter Mike Perry as his opponent. Some observers have been arguing the replacement could prove to be the social media star’s biggest test to date, but if you believe his brother, that’s certainly not going to be the case.

Logan Paul, who is currently a rising star in WWE, took to Instagram to blast fans for thinking Perry has a real shot at his brother. He’s apparently confused why “fools” keep hyping up the toughness of Perry or saying he might be Jake Paul. Here’s what he dropped on social media, per MMA Fighting…

I see a lot of people saying, ‘Mike’s the toughest guy on the planet, this is Jake’s biggest challenge yet.’ Yo, you’re fools. You are fools if you think Mike Perry stands a chance against Jake Paul.

Say what you will about the Paul Brothers, but they show up for each other. Jake has accompanied Logan to the ring at times during his impressive recent stretch as WWE’s United States Champion. In kind, Logan has repeatedly defended his brother in the press and attended several of his fights. Their personalities seem pretty different, at least to those of us on the outside, but there’s clearly a lot of love and admiration there.

Unfortunately for Paul, what was once shaping up to be the biggest summer of his boxing career has withered. He was originally scheduled to fight Mike Tyson in a bout that was being streamed on Netflix. It was scheduled to take place at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, which is where the Cowboys play their home games. No one knew exactly how many people would tune in or buy tickets, but it seemed likely to be a huge success, as the media coverage and social media hype was palpable.

Unfortunately, Tyson, who is 58 years old, suffered a medical incident on a plane. He was later diagnosed with an ulcer that had flared up, and doctors pulled him from the fight. Right now, the bout is tentatively supposed to take place down the road, but given the general public’s apprehension about the thirty year age gap and Tyson’s recent medical issues, many of us are in wait and see mode.

Against all odds, Paul has turned himself into one of the biggest draws in the entire boxing and MMA world. He started out fighting the likes of former NBA star Nate Robinson in a sort of sideshow spectacle and later pivoted into boxing against aging MMA stars and retired boxers. Initially, many fans tuned in hoping to see him finally get knocked out, but as he’s stacked up the wins and vicious KOs, he’s started to build a real following. His fight with Tyson, one of the biggest names in combat sports history, looked like the potential apex of it all. Now, he’s got to focus on beating Mike Perry to maintain his aura and attract another big money fight afterwards, whether it’s with Tyson or someone else.