'This Opportunity Has Been Ripped From Us': Jake Paul Had A Candid Response After News Broke His Fight With Mike Tyson Would Be Postponed

Jake Paul, the YouTube sensation turned professional boxer, shared his raw emotions with fans following the shocking news that his highly anticipated fight with Mike Tyson suffered a major setback , being postponed after the boxing legend suffered a medical emergency amid a flight. The Bizaardvark actor took to social media to express his heartbreak and frustration, providing a candid glimpse into the disappointment felt by his entire camp.

Jake had a brief and solid response to the news, sharing Most Valuable Promotions Instagram updat e about the fight to his stories. The younger Paul brother simply captioned the news with, “Fair is fair; we run it in Q4.” However, in a longer video on his Instagram, the Disney alum further expounded on his frustration, saying:

Obviously, devastating news. I'm heartbroken, speechless, like gutted. We've been working so hard over here. Everyone in this camp. And I just feel bad for everyone involved. The whole undercard. This opportunity has been ripped from all of us.

The match, which had been building up to be one of the most talked-about boxing events of the 2024 TV schedule , was eagerly awaited by fans and analysts alike. The former Vine star’s comments reflected the extensive preparation and effort invested by everyone involved in the event. From rigorous training sessions to promotional activities, the postponement has undoubtedly caused a significant setback.

Despite the overwhelming disappointment, Paul showed remarkable sportsmanship and concern for his opponent's well-being. He continued:

But I do value Mike's health first and foremost. Love that guy, I have so much respect for him. And I want Mike to be healthy. He says he still is gonna knock me out and I bought myself some time. So, Mike is still talking shit over there. But Mike if you want to do this like you said behind closed doors, behind the scenes. You've said you want to do this, you just need a little time. I'm ready if you are; I think this is gonna be a huge opportunity.

The unexpected turn of events has affected not only Jake but also the entire lineup of fighters on the undercard, many of whom were looking forward to the exposure and opportunity that comes with such a high-profile event. In a final note, The high profile vlogger added:

I turn all my L's into W's that's a motto I live by. The universe makes no mistakes, so let's see what's in store. But sorry this didn't work out.

On Sunday, May 26, Mike Tyson experienced an ulcer flare-up while on an American Airlines flight from Miami to LA. The flight crew sought a doctor's help for the passengers.

For those unfamiliar, typical ulcer flare-up symptoms include nausea, vomiting, bloating, belching, gas pain, chest pain, and fatigue.

Despite Tyson's optimistic claim that he was "doing great" in recovery, it became evident he wasn't in top shape for the fight. However, returning to his well-known opponents trash-talking , the iconic boxer took to Instagram to share an image of himself with the hilarious caption:

Now feeling 100% even though I don't need to be to beat Jake Paul.

Jake Paul has seized plenty of opportunities to troll Tyson on the road to this highly anticipated fight, but the young social media sensation appears to be navigating this latest setback with a surprising level of maturity and grace.

We're still waiting to see when Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson will be rescheduled for Netflix subscribers . However, fans eager to watch a Paul brother go twelve rounds and receive a face rearrangement might be in for a treat. Logan, Jake's older brother, has thrown his hat in the ring to replace Tyson and square off against his little bro. That’s right, maybe you could get two Pauls for the price of one. I'd buy that for a dollar!

As this situation develops we'll be sure to keep you posted, especially in terms of the new date for this highly anticipated fight between Jake Pual and Mike Tyson.