Love Again Was A Box Office Flop. But Sam Heughan’s Rom-Com With Priyanka Chopra Has Been Wildly Popular On Netflix

When Love Again premiered on the 2023 movie schedule , it didn't get much attention, and its box officer performance showed it. However, when the rom-com starring Sam Heughan and Priyanka Chopra arrived on Netflix with lots of other movies in September , it became wildly popular. Now, it’s a hit for the streamer.

Love Again hit theaters in May and ran through mid-June. During that time it made $12.7 million worldwide, per Box Office Mojo, with a reported production budget of $9 million. To put it bluntly, it did not do well in theaters. However, thankfully, the rom-com has found a new life on Netflix and it's been given a chance to find Love Again.

Between September 2 and 3 Love Again climbed into Netflix’s Top 10 and earned 5.1 million hours of views, according to the streamer , putting it at No. 8 on the list. As of September 12, the rom-com is sitting at No. 7 in Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. showing that it has had sustained interest over the last ten days.

Even though Love Again flopped at the theater, it’s thriving on Netflix, and it makes sense. Rom-coms tend to do well on the platform, think of all the successful originals like To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, Set It Up and The Kissing Booth (among others) found when they premiered. So, when a sweet romance movie about a woman who lost her fiancé and meets a new love by sending texts to his old phone number premieres on the streamer, it is logical that people would want to use their Netflix subscription to fall head over heels for it.

Also, we’ve seen time and time again that movies and television shows can find completely new lives when they hit Netflix. Take Suits for example. While the show was a hit during its original run, the USA Network lawyer drama has dominated the streamer for the majority of the summer, and it found a totally new audience. The creator Aaron Korsh said folks could have tuned in for lots of different reasons, and he believes that “Netflix knows how to entice you to watch a television show and then that builds on itself.”

Seeing a show or movie on the Top 10 list or having the latest addition recommended through the streamer can 100% entice viewers to tune in. I know I have. So, finding a second wind on a streaming service is not a new concept, and it’s clear that Love Again is benefiting from this right now.

It’s also worth noting that both Sam Heughan and Priyanka Chopra, the stars of the Love Again cast , have massive fanbases in part because of their success on television. Considering how popular Outlander is on Netflix, I’m not shocked that Love Again has found its way into the Top 10, especially when you realize that both star the beloved Scottish actor. Along the same lines, Chopra found success in the U.S. through hit shows like Quantico. These devoted fanbases are likely down to watch just about anything these two stars are in, especially when it's easily available on Netflix and they can stream it from the comfort of their own couch.

Overall, it’s always nice to see a movie get some extra love after not having the greatest turnout at the movie theater. Clearly, Love Again has found its audience on Netflix, and so many viewers are now able to watch Sam Heughan and Priyanka Chopras’ sweet romance (that also happens to star Celine Dion) and fall in love with the sweet rom-com.

To see what all the hype is about, you can stream Love Again on Netflix now.