Love On The Spectrum Creators React To Abbey And David’s Sweet Romance And Taking The Show To Kenya
The couple is going strong after first meeting on a Season 1 episode.
SPOILERS are ahead for Season 2 of Love on the Spectrum U.S., if you aren't caught up, you can stream it with a Netflix subscription.
As we live in a world that feels more and more difficult for singles to navigate, Netflix’s Love on the Spectrum U.S. highlights what it’s like to date those on the autism spectrum by following numerous people across America as they put themselves out there with the help of the show’s creators. Unlike other dating shows on Netflix, the creators of this series take an organic approach to logging the dating lives of its participants. And as Season 2 reveals, one of the returning couples from Season 1 is going so strong, that the show takes them to Kenya, Africa just ahead of celebrating two years as a couple.
Season 2 starts with David surprising Abbey with her dream vacation to Kenya, where they go on a safari together in search of their common favorite animal, lions. After the creators were part of filming their sweet romance and amazing vacation, where they were also accompanied by their families, they shared their reactions to it all starting thanks to Love on the Spectrum. The show’s co-creator Cian O’Clery shared this with CinemaBlend about Abbey and David’s continued relationship:
Love on the Spectrum is a rare series about dating that stars real people on the autism spectrum on a mission to find love. Many of them (on the show anyway) have limited experience in relationships. With the support of the show’s creators and expert Jennifer Cook helping many of the participants get prepared for their dates, each of them gets closer to finding love. Abbey and David’s successful relationship displays what the series can accomplish.
Along with Love on the Spectrum challenging stereotypes about the autism community, perhaps Abbey and David’s relationship can provide the on-screen representation that people on the spectrum can and do find great partners for themselves, rather than perhaps perpetuating ideas otherwise. Representation is all about seeing ourselves in the media we consume, and Abbey and David’s relationship being on one of the best shows to binge on Netflix is a great step in the right direction.
In terms of taking Abbey and David to Kenya, Love on the Spectrum co-creator Karina Holden shared her thoughts on the experience. In her words:
Between David’s sweet gift to Abbey and Holden’s experience in Kenya, Love on the Spectrum has another great season on the books. During our interview with the creators, we also spoke about the rom-coms that inspired the show’s formatting and how social media affected Season 2, which you can read next here on CinemaBlend. And after that, make sure to go back and watch the 2024 TV schedule's season of this wholesome show on Netflix.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
