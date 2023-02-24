Luther: The Fallen Sun Reviews Are Here, See What Critics Are Saying About Idris Elba's Netflix Movie
John Luther is back!
Whodunnits and howcatchems seem to be seeing a resurgence right now thanks in large part to Rian Johnson’s projects like Glass Onion and Peacock’s refreshing detective anthology Poker Face. But before Benoit Blanc or Charlie Cale, there was John Luther, and Idris Elba has long hoped to bring the detective chief inspector to life in a movie. That time has finally come, as Luther: The Fallen Sun will be available for Netflix subscription holders on Friday, March 10 following a limited theatrical run that starts today, February 24. Luckily for us, the reviews are in to give us a clue as to whether it was worth the wait.
Luther came to an end in 2019 after five seasons. When Idris Elba returns as the character, it will be alongside newcomers Cynthia Erivo as DCI Odette Raine and Andy Serkis as serial killer David Robey. Dermot Crowely also reprises his role of Detective Superintendent Martin Schenk. Let’s hand it over to the critics, starting with CinemaBlend’s review of Luther: The Fallen Sun. Eric Eisenberg rates the Netflix film 2.5 stars out of 5, saying the film feels like a full season was crunched into a shorter run time, but is still a hell of a lot of fun to watch. He concludes:
Siddhant Adlakha of IGN thinks the pacing of Luther: The Fallen Sun robs the audience of the most enjoyable part of a detective story — watching the master piece together the mystery. This critic rates it a “Bad” 4 out of 10, saying:
In fact, many of the critics commented on how The Fallen Sun might have played out better as a series, thus giving the story room to breathe. Carly Lane of Collider says the movie starts at a quick pace that only ever shifts to breakneck speeds. The critic likes the movie overall though, grading it a B:
Sam Haysom of Mashable says the movie sticks the landing, but just barely. The critic says it's an entertaining and well-acted story that can't help but get tangled up in itself:
Steve Greene of IndieWire grades the movie a C+, pointing out that bigger isn’t always better, and that The Fallen Sun proves to be a messy TV expansion that’s ultimately out of its depth. The review continues:
The critics all seem to agree on the quick pacing of the Netflix film, but they were split on if the end result was still worth it. If you want to catch Luther: The Fallen Sun on the big screen, you have a small opportunity during its limited theatrical run starting today. Otherwise, it will become available to stream on Netflix on March 10. In the meantime, you can check out some of Idris Elba’s other best performances, as well as everything new and coming soon to Netflix.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.