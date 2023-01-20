Mayor Of Kingstown's Most Recent Poster Was Altered In Deference To Jeremy Renner's Accident And Hospitalization

Mayor of Kingstown is a violent and dangerous show, and it does not hold back when it comes to showing the action, injuries and violence the characters go through while working in a prison town. However, while the show doesn’t shy away from showing the character’s banged up, when it comes to promoting the series following Jeremy Renner's snowplow accident they’ve taken a small step back by slightly altering the show’s poster to show the main character without injuries.

The Season 2 poster shows Renner’s character Mike walking away from the prison after what I presume is the violent, destructive prison riot from the Season 1 finale. You can see in the images below the differences in the posters. The first photo is the changed poster. Renner’s character Mike doesn’t have any scratches on his face, it just looks like dirt. He is still shown walking away from the burning prison. Check it out:

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Meanwhile, the first poster, which Renner posted on Instagram , showed his character walking away from the prison with some serious bleeding scratches on his forehead, nose, chin, cheek and eyebrow. Other than that the poster remains the same, the only thing that changed were the injuries on the actor’s face.

A post shared by Jeremy Renner (@jeremyrenner) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Understandably, the network decided to alter the poster to be sensitive to what Renner is going through. While he is on the road to recovery after the snowplow incident , and he has been “crushing” his progress goals , he was seriously injured, and reports say those injuries are “worse than anyone knows.” While talking with THR Mayor of Kingstown’s co-creator Hugh Dillon explained that the choice to change the poster was “good of the network.” He also said that:

Everybody is sensitive to Jeremy.

In an interview with CinemaBlend, Dillon also said that when he found out about Renner’s accident he wanted to get on a plane and visit his pal. The Mayor of Kingstown co-creator also explained that he knew the show’s lead actor would be OK when he received a “profane” and “funny” message from the Hawkeye star. So, while the actor is still on the mend, he hasn't lost his sense of humor and passion for the show.

As the posters show, and the cast has talked about, Season 2 of Mayor of Kingstown is in full swing on the 2023 TV schedule . Dillon and Taylor Sheridan are also in the process of planning Season 3 . If Paramount+ picks the show up for another season, and Renner is healed and set to work, the co-creator said they would start production in the late summer. Based on Renner’s social media updates from the hospital and now home, which included posts about Kingstown’s second season , I’d assume he’ll be back, ready and excited to play the mayor again once he's recovered.