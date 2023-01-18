Insider Claims Jeremy Renner's Injuries Were 'Much Worse Than Anyone Knows'

Jeremy Renner has been on the mend since being injured in a “traumatic” accident that took place on New Year’s Day. The actor was unfortunately run over by his snow plow while helping a relative, before being taken to the hospital and placed in the ICU. Renner has been making progress and announced earlier this week that he’s returned home – and was able to watch the premiere of Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 . However, the 52-year-old still has a ways to go before he’s 100% again and, per an insider, his injuries were actually “worse than anyone knows.”

Shortly after the Hurt Locker star’s accident, it was reported that he was being treated for blunt chest trauma and other injuries. He eventually underwent two surgeries as part of his treatment. The extent of his wounds wasn’t made clear immediately, though the aforementioned insider made some gruesome claims on that front. They allege that the A-lister’s chest was significantly damaged and that other parts of his body were negatively impacted as well:

It’s much worse than anyone knows. Jeremy is very aware of the fact that he almost died out there. The right side of Jeremy’s chest was crushed, and his upper torso had collapsed. He also had a bad head wound that was bleeding and a leg injury.

The unnamed source also told RadarOnline that Jeremy Renner was allegedly “in a lot of pain” when he entered the hospital and had “difficulty breathing.” An additional insider suggested that one of Renner’s surgeries was incredibly extensive and, if they’re to be believed, he’ll have to undergo additional procedures at some point:

Word is the damage to Jeremy’s chest was so substantial it had to be reconstructed in surgery. … So far, he’s had two surgeries and he will likely require more in the weeks ahead on his leg. Doctors tend to space out operations to allow time for the body’s natural healing process to kick in, and that’s the case here.

One of the news outlet’s sources asserts that it could be two years before the Oscar nominee is back to his old self. While we can only take these claims with a grain of salt right now, it was apparent early on that it would take some time for him to heal. In the Hawkeye alum’s first update from the hospital , he noted that he was “too messed up now to type,” while thanking fans for their support. Additionally, it would seem that Paramount+ is being sensitive towards his situation at this time. Variety reports that the streamer altered its Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 banner by removing bruises from the face of the leading man’s character.

Despite everything though, Jeremy Renner has had a considerable amount of support from the likes of prayer warrior Mark Ruffalo and Chris Evans, who sent birthday love . S.W.A.T. alum Colin Farrell has also been in touch with Renner as has MoK co-creator and star Hugh Dillon, who received a NSFW message from Renner – which let Dillon know his buddy would be fine. Regardless of the exact extent of his injuries, it can be said with certainty that many are hoping that Renner’s continued recovery goes smoothly.