I Just Realized Miley Cyrus’ Wild Grammys Dress Was Made Of 14,000 Safety Pins And Now I’m Even More Shook

When Miley Cyrus showed up at the 2024 Grammys, her out-there red carpet look was both dense and barely-there, a dichotomy that made the outfit feel tough and delicate at the same time. Cyrus has now shared more about the look and how it came together. I feel like kind of an idiot saying this, but I had no idea the dress was made out of safety pins. 14,000 safety pins, to be exact.

Cyrus opened up about the look in a post on Instagram , noting how some of the intensive details on the ‘fit came together. Maison Margiela was responsible for crafting the design, which is one of several the pop singer sported during the event, as she also performed onstage and accepted awards for Best Record and Pop Solo Performance.

It was the chain mail look that drew a lot of attention, however, and Cyrus revealed the intensive work that was done behind the scenes in order to get the dress to fit perfectly – a feat considering how many gaps safety pins have.

This dress took 675 hours of artisanal hand crafted work, 14,000 golden safety pins & is adorned with singularly selected French antique beads. Thank you.

The “Flowers” singer also shared myriad images from the creation of the dress. It seems that the fashion house collected a slew of beads and golden pins for the look and started forming it from scratch. Deft fingers were absolutely needed.

(Image credit: Maison Margiela/Miley Cyrus)

As the look came together, the shape of the dress as we saw it in its final form also started revealing itself.

(Image credit: Maison Margiela/ Miley Cyrus)

I almost wonder if specialized craftspeople had to be brought in, as most people who are great as seamstresses likely don't have a background in working with metal. And even for those who have used safety pins for art in the past, I can't even imagine the logistics of designing the blueprint for this dress and then getting it to fit Miley Cyrus' body so exactly.

Yet, through each of the behind-the-scenes images of the creation of the dress, we see Maison Margiela get closer and closer to this:

(Image credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

It's a well-known fact that Miley Cyrus knows how to make a fashion moment. Sometimes there are foam fingers involved. In the event of a pandemic, she occasionally lets her mom cut her hair into a mullet. At times, Cyrus even rocks bikinis in the middle of winter. Always, she manages to be surprising.