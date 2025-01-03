‘We Can Say We Survived Miley’s Endless Summer Vacation.’ Miley Cyrus’ Leather Clad End Of Year Post Is Candid And Honest, And Her Fans Don’t Hold Back

Another year has come and gone, and one thing is for sure: Miley Cyrus stays iconic. The “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” singer took full advantage of 2024, absolutely rocking her Grammys performance and even collaborating with Beyoncé. At the end of it all, The Last Song actress seemingly declared an end to the endless summer vacation she's been on, but also didn’t miss the chance to thank the fans. And they were here for it all!

2024 was the year the “Wrecking Ball” songstress finally got her first two Grammy wins, courtesy of her empowering anthem “Flowers” off her 8th studio album Endless Summer Vacation. So, while I’m sure the last few moments of this year were a nonstop party for the newly minted Grammy winner, the “Party In The U.S.A.” singer didn’t miss the chance to pen a candid and honest message on Instagram, paired with a stunning leather-clad portrait:

Of course, Miley Cyrus has always been one to speak her mind. She’s not afraid to do what she wants, as she clearly demonstrated in the Bangerz era atop that Wrecking Ball. Yet, despite an emotional divorce from Liam Hemsworth (which supposedly was the inspiration behind “Flowers” ) and a strained relationship with her father Billy Ray Cyrus, the “Angels Like You” singer seems more at peace than ever.

She's also ready to move forward to what's next, as she wrote:

It’s bittersweet saying goodbye to a year that has been so good to me, but I am looking forward to starting over again. This is one of my favorite parts of not just the creative process but the way life has chosen to teach me. In everything I do I like to go ALL the way. Give it ALL I’ve got. ALL for it to come to an end, move on and start anew. At times it can be a heartbreaking process but I’ve always known the pieces to come back together and create something beautiful.

After the former Disney star shared her bittersweet goodbye to 2024 and the Endless Summer Vacation era, people flooded her Instagram comments with thanks and support. Take a look:

It truly has been a journey, from the early days of Hannah Montana to one of the last true rockstars left in modern mainstream pop.

Seriously, if her Grammy performance proved anything, it showed us that no one is doing rockstar quite like Miley Cyrus. The big hair, the makeup, the gold safety pin dress, the powerful, husky voice with insane range, and of course the iconic ad-libs. She absolutely stole the show, and dare I say, this is the Miley Cyrus we’ve all been waiting for.

As someone who has watched her grow through all her different eras into the bold and beautiful woman she is today, I am so proud of her journey. Judging from the comments on her end-of-year post, everyone else is too. Not everyone recovers from the trials and tribulations of being a child star, but the “Jaded” songstress has certainly come into her own and appears to be thriving.

I’m excited to see what 2025 brings for Cyrus, and I hope it is just as fruitful as 2024.