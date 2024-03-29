'My Admiration Runs So Much Deeper:' Miley Cyrus Pens Sweet Message To Beyoncé Following The Release Of Cowboy Carter Collab

Two music queens – Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus – came together for a powerful duet called “II MOST WANTED” on Queen Bey’s newest album Cowboy Carter. Now, the “Flowers” singer has posted about how much this collaboration means to her, and it’s incredibly sweet.

There’s no question that Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus are two of the biggest pop stars working. Now, they’ve combined forces on Cowboy Carter, and it’s magnificent. The album -- which also features Dolly Parton and a cover of her song “Jolene,” Post Malone and Willie Nelson -- is the “Formation” singer’s first full country album, and an explosive entrance into the country genre. For Cyrus, who has dabbled in the world of country music and is the goddaughter of Dolly Parton, this collaboration was so fitting, and it meant a lot to her. She proved that by posting a photo of the album cover and writing this on Instagram :

II Most Wanted is out now on the new @Beyonce album #CowboyCarter I’ve loved Beyoncé since long before I had the opportunity to meet & work with her. My admiration runs so much deeper now that I’ve created along side of her. Thank you Beyoncé. You’re everything & more. Love you. To everyone who spent time making this song so special thank you from the bottom of my heart. Sincerely , Miley

This post came right after Beyoncé released Cowboy Carter and spent the week promoting her album by posting its tracklist and fun moments like eating spaghetti on a private jet . Much like the sweet post Blake Lively uploaded about Beyoncé following the release of her concert film Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé , Cyrus clearly respects the “TEXAS HOLD 'EM" singer immensely and was honored to work on the project.

Also, considering Miley Cyrus' history of working in different genres and being raised around country music -- her father is country singer Billy Ray Cyrus and her godmother, whom she’s very close with and has done collaborations before, is Dolly Parton -- makes her the perfect fit for Cowboy Carter.

Famously, Cyrus has hopped from country to pop to rock and back through songs like “The Climb” (country) and “Flowers” (pop) as well as albums like Plastic Hearts (rock), and that’s exactly what Beyoncé is doing with her latest albums.

Coming on the heels of the disco and house album Renaissance, its wildly successful world tour, and the box office success of Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé , the megastar released her first country album about a year later. The album was “born” out of an experience the singer had “where [she] did not feel welcomed” as she wrote on Instagram , and many believe she’s alluding to her performance at the CMA Awards in 2016. She went on to study country music, and this album is a result of her challenging herself and “taking [her] time to bend and blend genres.”

As we’ve discussed, Miley Cyrus is a perfect person to feature on this album, and not only was she empowered by working on “II MOST WANTED,” I think many listeners were too, I know I was. Seeing these two push the boundaries of genre and create breathtaking music is wonderful, and like Cyrus said “my admiration” that we get to witness collaborations like this runs deep.