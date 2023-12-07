Miley Cyrus Wears Shades Inside With A Sheer Top, And Vanessa Hudgens And Brandi Cyrus Approve

Miley Cyrus has been making the rounds over at The Chateau Marmont lately, recently taking to the swanky Los Angeles hotel for a special friends-and-family performance of "Flowers." And it looks like she's back at the boutique hotel this week for yet another private show, during which the pop icon looked cool as can be in shades and sheer.

On Thursday, December 7, the singer-actress posted a series of Instagram photos set in the luxe hotel, posing in its hallways and elevator. Check out the glam photoshoot for yourself:

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) A photo posted by on

In the pics, Cyrus can be seen wearing a pair of Dolce & Gabbana's Re-Edition sunglasses, emblazoned with the fashion house's signature "D" and "G" studded on each side. The designer accessory is paired with an equally enchanting Dolce ensemble: a calf-length black dress with a Chantilly lace insert from the brand's FW23 runway show. A slicked-back bun and strappy back heels complete the look.

The musician captioned the post:

I’ve been living at the Chateau 🖤

The glamorous get-up caught the attention of several of Cyrus' celebrity buddies, including fellow child star Vanessa Hudgens, who praised the look in the comments.

RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars winner Kylie Sonique Love also gave the pop star props for her stylish showing, a fiery sentiment shared by former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna.

German model Kim Hnizdo summed it up simply:

And Miley's older sister Brandi Cyrus, who is also an actress and DJ, gave her younger sibling plenty of social media love, leaving six heart-eye emojis under the snap.

And many of Cyrus' 215 million Instagram followers also joined in on the parade of praise:

It appears as though Cyrus wasn't just posing at the Chateau, she was also performing, as dedicated fans tracked down video of the star singing during a private event. In a room decked out for the holidays, with a Christmas tree parked directly behind her, the singer-songwriter can be seen giving a spirited rendition of "Jingle Bells" in a lacy naked dress like we've seen Megan Fox and more rock this year. (She did remove the sunnies, though.)

🚨 MILEY CYRUS SINGING LIVE TONIGHTMiley performed jingle bells for a private event in L.A. tonight. pic.twitter.com/RVOql98eXhDecember 7, 2023 See more

Cyrus isn't new to adding a little naughtiness to the holiday season: back in 2020, she posed in a variety of saucy, topless Santa outfits that she posted them to her social media pages, and two years prior, she tested NBC censors with a revealing outfit during a Christmas-themed episode of Saturday Night Live.

However, if you were wondering if Miley would be back on NBC this year for another edition of her star-studded Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party—which aired on the network in 2022 and 2023 with performances by the likes of Sia, Dolly Parton, Paris Hilton and Miley's younger sis Noah Cyrus—you will sadly be disappointed. So far, the holiday special isn't on the 2024 TV schedule for this season's New Year's celebrations.

Whatever Miley does get up to on December 31, at least you know she'll look glam doing it!