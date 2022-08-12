Most Of Us Are Lucky To Get One Flower Bouquet For Our Birthdays. Kylie Jenner Shows Off Hundreds Of Flowers, Throwbacks And More

I don’t know about y’all, but on my birthdays, I usually just end up with a lot of gift cards at the end of the night, and a major hangover the next day. And as for flower arrangements? Well, most of us are lucky to get just one of those on our special day, but billionaire Kylie Jenner is a horse of a different color, so to speak. The reality star showed off how she and others celebrated the start of her 25th year around the sun, and it included hundreds of flowers, fireworks and more.

A quarter of a century is a big deal, after all. Kylie Jenner’s birthday was officially on August 10, only a few weeks after sister Khloe Kardashian’s b-day celebrations. And while Kardashian had set things off by jetting everyone out for a “Camp KoKo” beach vacation, Jenner’s plans were decidedly more… low-key? The beauty mogul shared several snaps of her huge foyer being filled up with magnificent bouquets on Instagram stories, and yes, I’m very jealous. Check out the assortment below, featuring a triple assortment of pale pink roses, with around two dozen filling out each pot.

(Image credit: Kylie Jenner Instagram)

Flowers are certainly Kylie Jenner’s best friend, especially roses. Her longtime beau Travis Scott famously sent her hundreds of roses on Valentine’s Day earlier this year. And we know that she has a penchant for bathing in tubs of rose petals, so that’s presumably where at least some of these birthday arrangements are headed in the future. Although, someone broke ranks and sent a bouquet of equally lovely sunflowers for the newly minted 25-year-old as well.

(Image credit: Kylie Jenner Instagram)

And, as if she didn’t have enough already, there were more roses taking up space at the reality star’s house:

(Image credit: Kylie Jenner Instagram)

And if you thought she was only dealing with roses and sunflowers, check out the variety included in the spread below:

(Image credit: Kylie Jenner Instagram)

We could keep going, too, because Kylie Jenner seriously received more flowers on her birthday than there are days in a full year. (Maybe not, but who's splitting hairs at this point?) However, it wasn't just about colorful bouquets, as she was also celebrated in other ways.

By the looks of it, Jenner was apparently turning 25 while partying on a yacht as a firework display (that could possibly rival the Fourth of July) went off in the background, per Instagram. She also showed who was in attendance at the shindig in a different post, including her sisters Kim and Kendall, mom Kris Jenner, Travis Scott, and a smattering of close friends.

Nevertheless, the young mother of two made sure to remind us of her humble beginnings on her birthday. Over on Twitter, Kylie Jenner in fact posted a throwback to what was her very first birthday party. And honestly, the Tweety Bird theme at that time is much more #Relatable, along with Kris Jenner rocking the '90s mom bob:

august 10th 1998 🦋 my 1st birthday party 🤍 pic.twitter.com/JmzfmUuM3VAugust 10, 2022 See more

Truth be told, Kylie Jenner had been facing one controversy after another just prior to the festivities, as it relates to her elevated wealth and status. Most notably, her coming across as flaunting her private jet usage incited a major backlash online. The TV personality seemingly responded to the situation in much the same way Amber Heard did regarding her finances – by showing how “normal” she was by shopping at Target, that is. Jenner later got hit with more criticism, though, for allegedly “gaslighting” followers and having an unsanitary Kylie Beauty practice.

So, all in all, showing off with bazillions of flowers (that other people bought her) and fireworks was probably the best hand that Kylie Jenner could play at present. But now my imagination is running wild with how extravagant it really was behind the scenes.

Alas, we’ll see a bit more of the famous family when Season 2 of their reality series, The Kardashians, starts streaming on September 22 for Hulu subscribers.