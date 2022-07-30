After Kylie Jenner's Private Jet Controversy, Study Shows She's Got Nothing On Taylor Swift

Kylie Jenner’s been taking some heat lately from fans, after she posted an Instagram photo boasting her and boyfriend Travis Scott’s private jets . The criticism over what their aircraft usage does to the environment is nothing new for the reality TV family — Kourtney Kardashian faced the same backlash earlier this year — but it did inspire a deeper look into which celebrities are most guilty of spewing carbon emissions into the atmosphere. It turns out the beauty entrepreneur didn’t even crack the top 10 in the list of worst offenders, and it was none other than Taylor Swift who did the most damage with the use of her two aircraft.

After the backlash from the youngest Kar-Jenner sister’s post — and Kylie Jenner’s ensuing trip to Target to possibly appear more relatable — the sustainability marketing firm Yard decided to look into which celebrities’ private jets have flown the most so far this year, thus emitting the most carbon dioxide. Taylor Swift was found to be the worst offender by far. The study reports her jets were in the air 170 times in 2022 through July 19 for a total of 22,923 minutes and 8,293.54 metric tons in flight emissions.

How Does Taylor Swift’s Jet Use Compare To Other Celebrities?

To put over 8,293 metric tons of carbon dioxide into perspective, Yard estimates that the average person emits a carbon footprint of 7 metric tons over the course of a year. The No. 2 offender in Yard’s study — Floyd Mayweather — has emitted 7,076.8 metric tons through July 19. The boxing legend is reportedly averaging 25 flights per month for a total of 177 flights this year, with the shortest flight being just 10 minutes.

Kylie Jenner’s activity may not be comparable to Taylor Swift and Floyd Mayweather, but her boyfriend Travis Scott was No. 10 on Yard’s list. (I guess now we know the answer to Jenner’s question, “Should we take mine or yours?”) The rapper’s 8,384 minutes of flight time accounted for 3,033.3 metric tons in emissions, with his average flight time at just 7.31 minutes.

Kylie Jenner Was Not the Worst Offender In Her Family

Even not counting her boyfriend, Kylie Jenner was not the worst offender in the Kar-Jenner clan. Kim Kardashian takes those honors, as she logged 4,268.5 metric tons of carbon emissions over 57 flights this year for No. 7 on the list. Hulu subscribers got the full Kim Air tour on The Kardashians, when she showed off such amenities as the cashmere upholstery and custom light wood.

Who Else Made The List Of Worst Carbon Dioxide Emissions?

Other celebrities who are enjoying life by way of frequent private plane travel include Jay-Z, A-Rod, Blake Shelton, Steven Spielberg, Mark Wahlberg, and Oprah. No huge surprises there, although after Gwen Stefani described her husband’s “disgusting” truck as full of “total rugged man stuff,” I would be interested to see what his bougie side looks like.