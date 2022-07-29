Khloé Kardashian Took Stunning Beach Vacation Photos, Then Her Nieces Crashed The Shoot When She Tried To Take More

Per JLo’s recent 53rd birthday announcement, it’s officially been declared the summer of booty – or booty balms to be more precise. Of course, the Kardashians are way ahead of the rest of us in that department year-round. Khloé Kardashian in fact took some stunning beach vacation photos herself of late – but then her nieces crashed a shoot when she tired to take even more. I mean, can’t a girl live?

Khloé Kardashian Takes The Concept Of 'Revenge Body' To New Heights

Most of the entire crew has been in an undisclosed tropical location for nearly two weeks now, including Khloé Kardashian and her daughter True Thompson, Rob and his daughter Dream, as well as Kim/Kourt and all their youngins. Khloé had previously hinted that it was “Kamp Koko” that they were all going to on Instagram as part of the ongoing celebrations for her own 38th birthday that was formally on June 27. Some of her more recent photos therein prove that “thirty, flirty and thriving” is still very much a thing. See it here:

Last year, the reality star had to contend with her NBA boyfriend;s cheating habits coming to light yet again – only that final time, it turned out Tristan Thompson also impregnated the other woman. Yet, much like the name of her old weight loss show, these vacations pics of Khloé Kardashian’s are giving serious “Revenge Body” vibes. In other words, Thompson may have cheated while they were planning for their second child via surrogate and Thompson continues to be seen with ever more ladies to this day, but that doesn’t mean his ex has to wallow in self-pity. Instead, she can wallow on the beach with her buns out!

Khloé Kardashian's Relations Make Impromptu Cameos

Alas, though, kids don’t always see the vision. A fresh batch of sexy snaps dropped on Instagram on July 26 show Khloé Kardashian in a blue bikini this time instead of a camo one-piece. However, the booty-centered collage was seemingly interrupted mid-frame by none other than her two nieces Penelope Disick, 10, and North Kardashian West, 9:

As we’ve all come to learn by now, North Kardashian West tends to be something of a trickster, full of shenanigans. Her mom Kim Kardashian has actually shared that her oldest child is prone to trolling her quite often and had even convinced their housekeeper once that their Calabasas mansion had been the site of a grisly murder…

Kids say and do the darndest things, don’t they? It appears Khloé Kardashian is no stranger to these antics and, all in all, had no real problem with her more adult-leaning content getting gatecrashed. However, it’s not exactly the same level of interruption as the infamous tears and pouts that fans saw from Kim K’s kids during last year’s Christmas card photo shoot on their new reality series. Now, that was a failure of epic proportions.

Khloé Kardashian might want to appreciate the relative calm and tranquility of having only one child while she still can. (Baby No. 2 with her ex is reportedly due any day now.) Better get that social media content in while she can and however she can, too – just not when sly nieces are afoot.

