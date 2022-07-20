Kylie Jenner And Amber Heard Both Had The Same Type Of Response After Being Accused Of Unrelatability Following Private Jet, House Cost News

One of the world's youngest billionaires with a private jet on demand and an A-List actress with an exorbitant monthly house rental got some serious backlash as of late. Both Kylie Jenner of Hulu’s The Kardashians fame and Amber Heard of Aquaman (and the more recent Johnny Depp defamation trial) fame are facing criticisms related to their private affairs’ unrelatability. But that’s not the only thing they have in common – because the two have also had the same type of response to the accusations as well.

Kylie Jenner Took A Detour Following Private Jet Hoopla

Earlier this week, Kylie Jenner posted a snapshot on her Instagram showcasing her and Travis Scott’s reportedly $70-plus million a piece private jets. (There was also a Rolls Royce in the photo.) Consequently, the comments section was torn between saying that the beauty mogul is insensitive to climate change for her alleged under 20-minute flights and also claiming that she was “detached from the common person’s struggles.” Amid the controversy, Jenner seemingly responded with a classic “hey, I’m normal just like you” on TikTok:

Yes, everyone loves the deals at Target – even the upper echelons of wealth and influence. However, was Kylie Jenner’s humble TikTok doing what she thinks it was doing? I mean, after all, stacking up an entire checkout conveyor belt with toys isn’t exactly relatable for everyone, especially in this economy.

It’s kind of reminiscent of that time she was #Relatable with her reported Postmates usages – only her annual bill was somewhere in the five figures. Or that time, as viewers of Season 1 of The Kardashians recall (streaming now with a Hulu subscription), when she wanted to feel “normal” by driving her custom Mercedes-Benz through a $12 car wash with her mom.

It's Not Target, But Amber Heard Has A Similar Spot In Mind

Now, Amber Heard’s #Relatable problems are a little different from Kylie Jenner’s. As wild accusations were flying during the trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp in June, it was reported that she was Heard was renting a house for a whopping $22,500 a month. Truth be told, though, it’s nowhere near the estimated $450,000 a month Jenner family rental for last year’s New Year celebrations. Still, the supposed Heard monthly rental didn’t look too good in the aftermath of the dramatic trial’s outcome.

The former couple had been going back and forth in court with allegations of drug and spousal abuse throughout their marriage. The jury eventually awarded Johnny Depp $15 million in their verdict, which was reduced to $8.3 million by the judge after taking into account Virginia statutory cap laws and the actress' $2 million that she won as well. In the wake of the decision, Heard’s attorney shared on the The Today Show that the actress would “absolutely not” be able to pay the damages owed to her ex.

The Justice League star has claimed that she will appeal the ruling. But in the meantime, Amber Heard has apparently taken the Kylie Jenner approach by appearing more relatable as questions linger about her finances. Per the New York Post, Heard was actually spotted shopping at TJ Maxx by onlookers. Again, we all love TJ Maxx, but again, the 36-year-old’s situation is likely not quite the same, as she was at a franchise location while in the Hamptons for the summer.

But hey, celebs are just like us, too. Right? Perhaps they're just out here catching up on all the bingeworthy shows on Hulu or what's next on the 2022 movie schedule like me.