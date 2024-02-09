Mr. & Mrs. Smith Season 1 Guest Stars: A List Of Who's Appeared In The Amazon Prime Series

SPOILER WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Mr. & Mrs. Smith Season 1. If you have yet to watch the new series and don’t want anything spoiled, please exercise extreme caution.

The Amazon original series , Mr. & Mrs. Smith finally debuted on the streaming platform in February 2024, and the small-screen reimagining of the 2005 Brad Pitt and Angelina Joie action comedy, is getting a lot of praise from critics . While a lot of that attention has been focused on series leads Donald Glover and Maya Erskine’s John and Jane Smith, there has also been a lot of buzz about the various guest stars who appeared throughout the show’s first eight episodes. Maybe because the cast list is absolutely stacked!

If you’ve watched the new 2024 TV show and are wondering why some of those familiar faces look so familiar, stick around, because we’re about to break down all the Mr. & Mrs. Smith Season 1 guest stars…

Alexander Skarsgård (Other John)

Before Donald Glover and Maya Erskine’s titular characters show up on Mr. & Mrs. Smith, we are introduced to a team of spies played by Alexander Skarsgård and Eiza González. The mysterious couple isn’t around all that long and they don’t even get a chance to finish their final bottle of wine before being taken out by a pair of mysterious killers. Before his brief portrayal, Skarsgård made a name for himself on shows like True Blood and Big Little Lies.

Eiza González (Other Jane)

Eiza González’s Jane makes it a little longer than her John, but not by much, as the mysterious spy is killed off four minutes into the first episode. Probably best known for her roles in Baby Driver, Hobbs & Shaw, and Ambulance, González has also appeared on shows like From Dusk till Dawn: The Series and Extrapolations.

Paul Dano (Harris, A.K.A. ‘Hot Neighbor’)

Paul Dano appears briefly throughout Season 1, and you would think that his character, Harris, a.k.a., “Hot Neighbor,” would be some kind of villain. But no, the architect who lives next to John and Jane Smith is just simply obsessed with their brownstone and how they afford such a place. Dano does give off some creepy vibes like characters in several of his best movies like The Batman, Prisoners, and There Will Be Blood.

John Turturro (Eric Shane)

John Turturro, who has been in some of the best Coen Brothers movies over the years, shows up in the second episode of Mr. & Mrs. Smith Season 1 as Eric Shane, a wealthy and eccentric billionaire real estate mogul who becomes the titular couple’s target. But he isn’t around long, as a botched mission ends with this wild character in a compost bin. In addition to playing iconic movie characters, Turturro has also appeared on a long list of TV shows that includes The Plot Against America, The Night Of, Severance, and Monk, for which he won a Primetime Emmy Award.

Sharon Horgan (Gavol Martin)

Catastrophe star and co-creator Sharon Horgan shows up in the third episode as Gavol Martin, a successful businesswoman who becomes John and Jane’s latest target when they’re on a luxurious skiing holiday in the Italian Dolomites. But, things don’t according to plan on what ends up being a tense and thrilling vacation, as Gavol finds herself in a delicate and dangerous situation. Horgan has also appeared on shows like Bad Sisters, HouseBroken, and Disenchantment in recent years.

Billy Campbell (Parker Martin)

Billy Campbell also appears in the third episode of Mr. and Mrs. Smith Season 1, and he can be seen playing Gavol Martin’s frustrated husband, Parker, who has grown tired of his wife’s workaholic and demeaning personality. If Campbell looks familiar, it could have something to do with the fact that he famously played Clifford Secord in Joe Dante’s The Rocketeer, a Disney movie that deserves a sequel . More recently, Campbell has landed roles on shows like Cardinal, Helix, FBI, and Star Trek: Prodigy.

Parker Posey (Other Jane)

We meet a third set of John and Jane Smiths halfway through Mr. & Mrs. Smith, a couple that initially seems like a friendly, well-meaning pair of spies. But as we learn throughout the show, looks are often deceiving, and that’s the case for Parker Posey’s Jane. Prior to taking on the role of the cold-hearted killer, Posey appeared in some of the best ‘90s movies like Dazed and Confused, You’ve Got Mail, and Party Girl, to name a few. More recently, Posey has given great small-screen performances on The Staircase, Lost in Space, and Tales of the Walking Dead.

Wagner Moura (Other John)

Wagner Moura appears as the John to Parker Posey’s Jane and one part of the dastardly duo tasked with taking out other killers from the shadowy organization. Moura, who will show up in A24’s Civil War later in 2024, is best known for his work on shows like Narcos and Narcos: Mexico where he played Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar. Fans of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish should recognize Moura’s voice from his portrayal of the Wolf, a.k.a., one of the best DreamWorks Animation villains to date.

Úrsula Corberó (Runi)

One of the briefest guest appearances during Mr. & Mrs. Smith Season 1 belongs to Úrsula Corberó, who shows up as John Smith’s ex-girlfriend, Runi. If you recognized the actress from her shot time at the farmer’s market it could have something to do with her portrayal of Silene Oliveira on the popular Netflix streaming series, Money Heist.

Ron Perlman (Toby)

Ron Perlman has one of the wildest and most over-the-top guest spots during Season 1 when he shows up as a man named Toby, who has to be rescued and protected by Donald Glover and Maya Erskine’s characters in Lake Como. Though his character is a major departure from roles he had on Sons of Anarchy and Hand of God, the Hellboy and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts actor is just as charismatic and hilarious on the new Amazon series.

Sarah Paulson (Couples Therapist)

Another great Mr. & Mrs. Smith guest spot belongs to Sarah Paulson, who shows up in the final third of the season as John and Jane Smith’s quirky couples therapist. A nice touch to the cast, Paulson makes the most of her short time on screen and gives a genuinely hilarious performance. It’s quite different from her Ratched and various American Horror Story characters, which makes the guest role so much more fun.

Michaela Coel (Bev)

Michaela Coel shows up as Bev, a rival spy whom Jane initially believes is John’s hook-up buddy near the tail end of the show’s first season. Throughout her career, Coel has done everything from appearing in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as Dora Milaje warrior Aneka to creating and starring in her own black comedy series, I May Destroy You, and showing up in two of the best Black Mirror episodes .

Who knows what kind of guest stars will show up in Mr. & Mrs. Smith if the show is picked up for a second season, but if you want to revisit these great appearances you can do so right now with an Amazon subscription .

