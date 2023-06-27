Why Nalini's Story Was My Favorite Part Of The Final Season Of Never Have I Ever

Never Have I Ever Season 4 offers plenty of satisfying conclusions to Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and her friends' storylines. It also finally wrapped the multiple season-long love triangle . Though I thought everything about it was done well, especially in how it brought the story full circle and allowed each character to make choices true to them, my favorite part was Nalini’s (Poorna Jagannathan) storyline.

It was only a small part of the fourth season, but offered some of the series’ most profound and compelling storytelling. Nalini’s conclusion was just as important and riveting as how Devi’s Season 4 storyline began and ended.

Let’s examine why I loved Nalini’s storyline in Season 4.

Warning: Never Have I Ever Season 4 spoilers ahead. Proceed with caution.

It Showcases The Emotional Growth Of Devi And Her Mom

In Never Have I Ever Season 2, Chris Jackson (Common) becomes Nalini’s love interest. However, she abruptly ends things before they can graduate into a deeper romance. The reason for it is how badly Devi reacts to the possibility of her mother dating. Nalini also realizes that she’s not ready yet.

Nalini finding love in the final season showcases the growth of both mother and daughter. Devi nearly had a breakdown the last time Nalini tried to date, but in Season 4, she plays Cupid. In the final season, her mom is now very open to the idea of dating and even takes a major step by removing her Thali.

It doesn’t mean that she doesn’t still love Mohan (Sendhil Ramamurthy), but she’s not closing herself off to love anymore. The removal of her Thali is a beautiful, simple gesture that communicates a lot about her journey.

It Wraps Up A Compelling Story Of Grief And Moving On

Romance has always been a major part of Never Have I Ever, and the Team Ben vs. Team Paxton war has raged on all four seasons, but one of the most captivating aspects of the series has been watching Devi and Nalini deal with their grief over Mohan. This comes back in full effect during Season 4. It shows that grief isn’t linear and is a constant to anyone who has lost someone they love.

However, Nalini’s story in particular shows that there can be healing and happiness after grief and loss. She finds a new love interest and develops an even deeper bond with her daughter. She’s also more self-aware now, as she can recognize some of the more difficult parts of her personality and corrects her behavior. Nalini may still need therapy but the season showed her making major strides toward healing and moving on.

It Allows Nalini To Have A Sweet Love Story

Nalini and Andres (Ivan Hernandez) start off on an enemies-to-lovers route , but then develop a caring friendship. Their romantic journey resembles Ben (Jaren Lewison) and Devi’s relationship a lot, but more mature and stable. Both pairs go from enemies, to friends, to romantic partners.

I really enjoyed Nalini and Andres’s romance, maybe even more so than all the teen romances this season, because it was such a sweet and comforting love story. Everything from how they met, to the progression of their romance and them finally getting together worked. The conflicts in it also seemed believable and weren’t drawn out to make viewers wait for them to finally date.

It seemed completely believable that their feuding daughters could cause a conflict in their romance. It was also nice to see Devi put her mother first and try to repair a petty feud to ensure her happiness. It was even better when Andres did the sensible thing and did not let his teen daughter dictate his love life.

It Represents The Next Chapter In Nalini's Life

Nalini’s romance is a major part of her storyline in Never Have I Ever Season 4, but, overall, her story is just as much about her planning her life with Devi living away from her. The season focuses a lot on the next chapter for all the teens, but Nalini’s next chapter is just as critical.

This comes across most clearly in Season 4, Episode 5, “...Been To New Jersey,” as she gets a taste of home life without Devi. It’s not the exciting adventure she hoped for. However, Andres, both as a love interest and as someone who offers her advice, allows her to see the possibility of life on her own.

This includes love and adventure.

It Allows Never Have I Ever To Showcase A Love Story About Someone Over 40 Finding Love

Not enough of the best romantic comedies involve women over 40 finding love. There are definitely some great movies featuring people out of their 20s and 30s, but not nearly enough of them. Therefore, it’s nice to see movies and shows that tell stories of finding love after 40, 50, 60, 70, 80, and beyond. It’s not a foreign concept, as many shows and movies may make you think.

It’s also nice to not hear Nalini take on the stereotype of someone who worries that their age may stop them from finding love again, and it’s also great that Nirmala (Ranjita Chakravarty) got her own love story. Stories like these help normalize the idea of not having to give up on romantic love at any age. The search doesn’t have to end just because you don’t find your partner in your 20s or 30s.

It Adds The Fun Layer Of The Possibility Of Margot And Devi Becoming Step-Sisters

Devi and Margot (Victoria Moroles) competing for Ben shows that they both make questionable decisions. However, they’re similarly-spirited characters who, under the right circumstances, could be great friends. We saw a glimpse of their potential friendship in Season 4, Episode 8, “...Set My Mom Up.”

I don’t know if Andres and Nalini will last but it’s fun to imagine that they do and get married. Devi and Margot becoming step-sisters could be equal parts hilarious, fun, and endearing.

Nalini’s storyline in Never Have I Ever Season 4 showed great growth for the character and offered another enchanting and compelling love story. I’ll miss her and all the other Never Have I Ever characters .