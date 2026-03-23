I Need To Talk About One Piece's Iñaki Godoy, And Why He's Perfect As Luffy

One Piece Season 2 is out, and since filming is underway for Season 3, fans are already discussing what's ahead while sharing their thoughts on what all they just watched with a Netflix subscription. I've enjoyed the discourse thus far, save for some recent chatter I've seen about Iñaki Godoy's Monkey D. Luffy.

Amidst theories about the series dropping unexpected spoilers and showing off future Straw Hat members, some One Piece fans have an issue with how the lead is handling key scenes of the protagonist. As someone who feels Godoy is the best choice for Luffy, I have to respond, but before we get into that, let's dive into the comments.

(Image credit: Netflix)

A Viral Complaint Cited Iñaki Godoy As A Bad Actor

There are a few viral comments on X specifically talking about Iñaki Godoy, and his acting abilities. This is one of the kinder ones, which offers the gist of what others have said in a much harsher manner:

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I love Iñaki, but I do think he could benefit from more acting classes. The rest of the cast has been really strong, and sometimes when he’s in a scene it reminds you that you’re watching a show. Maybe Luffy is just a very difficult character to portray.March 10, 2026

It's an opinion I've seen repeated a fair amount, but also one I can't disagree with enough. I think Iñaki Godoy bringing Luffy to live-action is nothing short of a miracle, and the fact that he makes it work as well as he does is a feat in and of itself. For those who disagree, I think they're looking too deeply into the anime and forgetting a few key things when it comes to Monkey D. Luffy.

(Image credit: Cr. Casey Crafford/Netflix © 2025)

I Think Godoy's Portrayal Of Luffy Is 100% In Line With The Live-Action's Overall Tone

Netflix's live-action adaptation of One Piece is not a one-for-one remake of the manga or the anime. It's also different in tone and trades some of the slapstick comedy for more nuanced humor to reflect the characters' personalities. It's a necessary change because I'm not sure fans would've been happy with a show that featured the characters' eyes frequently popping out of their heads or shouting at each other.

Unfortunately, that's a lot of what Luffy is in the anime series. He's a properly dense cartoon character with a good heart, who also happens to be tough as nails and super strong. When he isn't gorging himself on food, fighting or shouting, he's standing forward with a vacant expression.

I'd argue that Iñaki Godoy has brought more life to Luffy as a character and brought him down to Earth to match the show's tone. Luffy is still blissfully ignorant of things, can't get anyone's name right outside of his crew, and has a massive heart. If he were a full 100% on all of those traits, it would be too cartoony because it isn't the vibe of the show. It would be too jarring, and I credit Iñaki Godoy for finding a different way to make Luffy an authentic character all the same.

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(Image credit: Netflix)

Other One Piece Actors Have Received Praise For Objectively Inaccurate Portrayals Of One Piece Characters

If we're going to put one member of the One Piece cast under the microscope for their portrayal, let's not nitpick. Taz Skylar's Sanji is also great, but in no way close to how the character is presented in the original story. Again, there's a reason for that, as fans may not appreciate a character simping non-stop in live-action and fawning over women in the way he does in the anime.

The same is true with Usopp, whom I think is improved over the One Piece source material. It might just be because I can better relate to Jacob Gibson's more modern and American sense of false bravado that he brings to the character, rather than how the Japanese portray that trait. In any case, Gibson does a great job at making Usopp's penchant for hyperbolic storytelling and lying much more enjoyable in live-action.

And as much as I love Emily Rudd, Nami was certainly leveled up in a massive way in Netflix's One Piece, because is not nearly as capable of a fighter in the original telling. Why aren't the people screaming for accurate portrayals upset that she, Usopp, and Chopper aren't standing off to the side while the rest of the Straw Hats fight?

I don't bring this up to knock on any of the One Piece cast, but to illustrate that every character in this series was changed to better reflect the times and the live-action format. It's fine to say you may not like how Luffy is portrayed, but I don't think it's any fault of Iñaki Godoy's as much as it is anyone else in the cast.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Mimicking An Anime Character Is Not The Best Path To A Great Performance, Lest We Forget Cowboy Bebop

The discourse about Iñaki Godoy's Luffy portrayal has reminded me of Netflix's live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop, which I liked. Unfortunately, I was in the minority there, and it seemed the show was sunk thanks to a viral clip showing the arrival of Ed late in the series. The clip was ripped to shreds and the series was canceled.

It's wild to me because that might've been the most anime-realistic portrayal of a character in the entire series. Ironically enough, anime fans rebelled against it, and it influenced enough people to skip out on the live-action Cowboy Bebop completely rather than watch.

For me, this is the ultimate argument against having Godoy go "full Luffy." I think that if Godoy were given the runway to go off the rules and be a one-for-one recreation of the manga and anime Luffy, it would greatly impact the series in a negative way. As I mentioned before, he's a perfect character for an animated series, but it's something that doesn't translate well to live action.

Luffy's general attitude in live-action would be the equivalent of having Kimmy Gibbler show up on Full House. He'd be a pest with his constant ignorance, brash behavior and overall apathy at times to situations. No one would win with a story-accurate Luffy in the live-action, and I'll die on that hill defending that opinion.

One Piece Season 2 is available to stream right now on Netflix. As mentioned, Season 3 is on the way, and hopefully a lot more seasons afterwards if the series continues to see as much support from fans.