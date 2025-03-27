Netflix Has Announced An All-Star Cast For Their New Reality Show Battle Camp, And There's One Love Is Blind Vet On Board I Definitely Wasn't Expecting

Has anyone been missing a little bit of reality TV drama since The Traitors ’ amazing Season 3 finale earlier this month? Well, it looks like Netflix might just fill the void with the latest of 2025 Netflix release dates announcements. The streaming service has just revealed that 18 reality stars from various Netflix shows like Perfect Match, The Circle, and Cheer are all going to be competing against each other at a cutthroat camp. As a Love Is Blind fan, I was especially shocked to see one vet on the roster.

There’s Going To Be A New Competition Show Starring Netflix Reality Stars

Netflix has really been building a roster of reality TV shows over the years that rivals Bravo at this point, and they’re bringing a bunch of personalities back for a new series called Battle Camp. Per Netflix , the series launching April 23 will have a variety of vets from the streaming service’s shows going head-to-head to win a cash prize of $250,000 through “high-octane challenges, grueling punishments, and a giant spinning ‘wheel of misfortune’” that will determine who gets eliminated. Here’s who’s joining:

Avori - The Mole Season 1

Bri - Too Hot To Handle Season 6

Chase - Too Hot To Handle Season 2, Perfect Match Season 1

Gabi - Cheer

Georgia - Too Hot To Handle Season 3, Perfect March Season 1

Gio - Selling The OC

Irina - Love Is Blind Season 4

Kyle - The Circle Season 6

Lexi - The Ultimatum: Queer Love Season 1

Lorenzo - Squid Game: The Challenge Season 1

Louis - Too Hot Too Handle Season 5 & 6

Morgan - Cheer

Nick - The Circle Season 3, Perfect March Season 1

Polly - Selling The OC

Quori-Tyler - The Circle Season 6

Shubham - The Circle Season 1 and Season 5

Tony - The Mole Season 2

Trey - Squid Game: The Challenge Season 1

It sounds like Perfect Match, which ended up being so much fun to watch when it premiered back in 2023. In the instance of Battle Camp, it may not be about romance, but more about physical activity and perhaps strategy.

Love Is Blind’s Irina Is Returning To Netflix For The Show, And I Find That Wild

As someone with a Netflix account who has mainly watched Love Is Blind when it comes to the service’s reality TV, I have to say, I was surprised by who’s representing the TV show in Battle Camp. The sole Love Is Blind veteran part of Battle Camp is Season 4’s Irina Solomonova, who was the center of some major drama.

As you may recall, Irina, a business owner, hit it off with criminal defense attorney Zack in the pods before they got engaged and went on vacation to Mexico with the other couples as part of the experiment. However, Zack and Irina proved to be the wrong match, considering she called him a “creepy cartoon character” upon meeting him and they had an absolutely awkward time before breaking up.

How Will Irina’s Super Awkward Stint On Love Is Blind Come Into Play?

Love Is Blind Season 4 still ended happily for Zack , who met up with his other top connection Bliss after his breakup and the couple got married on the show and welcomed a child together almost a year ago. During the reunion Zack claimed she was on the show just to get famous , and Irina said she wanted to learn from her “mistakes.”

It’ll be interesting to catch up with Irina two years after her season of Love Is Blind, but I just wasn’t expecting for fans to see more of her after what happened on her season. Will she speak to or make light of what happened with Zack? I guess we’ll find out when the new competition show comes out.