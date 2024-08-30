Netflix Canceled Dead Boy Detectives After One Season, But There Is A Way The Characters Could Come Back
This cancellation is heartbreaking, but there's a reason to still have hope.
Listen, I'm just as bummed as the next Dead Boy Detectives fan that it got canceled. The series based on Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner's DC characters was axed after one season, and that is terrible. However, thankfully, there is a way that Edwin, Charles and co. could return.
Dead Boy Detectives' cancellation was reported by Deadline four months after its premiere on the 2024 TV schedule. Let me tell you, as a big fan of the supernatural show, I was very sad about it. However, I quickly remembered that this series is within the universe of The Sandman, which means there's potential for the characters from this show to appear in the other Netflix series based on the beloved DC comics.
More to come...
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.