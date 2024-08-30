Netflix Canceled Dead Boy Detectives After One Season, But There Is A Way The Characters Could Come Back

Listen, I'm just as bummed as the next Dead Boy Detectives fan that it got canceled. The series based on Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner's DC characters was axed after one season, and that is terrible. However, thankfully, there is a way that Edwin, Charles and co. could return.

Dead Boy Detectives' cancellation was reported by Deadline four months after its premiere on the 2024 TV schedule. Let me tell you, as a big fan of the supernatural show, I was very sad about it. However, I quickly remembered that this series is within the universe of The Sandman, which means there's potential for the characters from this show to appear in the other Netflix series based on the beloved DC comics.

