Netflix Considered Renewing An Already Canceled Series. Instead, They Canceled It A Second Time

For the average viewer, a good show can be hard to come by and sometimes, even harder to keep. Earlier this year, Netflix picked up a show that had been canceled. I'm talking about Scavengers Reign, an animated sci-fi show that debuted on Max and was canceled despite its Rotten Tomatoes score of 100% . Though, shortly after it was axed by the streamer in May 2024, Netflix picked it up and apparently considered producing a second season. But it now seems the series has just been canceled a second time.

News of the show's demise was confirmed by series co-creator Joe Bennett. The EP recently took to Instagram to share the unfortunate bit of news regarding what I would arguably consider to be one of Netflix's best shows . His message began as follows:

As of right now, Scavengers Reign is not being renewed for a second season. I wanted to let everyone know directly because I really love our fanbase, they’ve been such champions for the show, and I don’t want to leave everyone hanging.

The show focuses on a group of people trapped on an alien world after their ship crashes. Subsequently, the group deals with the personal struggles that come not only with living in a new environment but also living alongside each other. Between the sweet animation, stellar writing and good reviews, I was shocked when Max decided to axe the series. Especially since Scavengers Reign was nominated for an Emmy alongside other strong contenders.

Later in his post, Joe Bennet talked about the struggles to get the show made, comparing it to the similar obstacles that the characters on his show faced. In his estimation, both scenarios represent tests of perseverance:

We’ve had to fight tooth and nail every step of the way to get this show made, starting all the way back in 2016 with the Scavengers short film to the release of the first season last year. It’s a case study for believing in something and persevering through a million and one hurdles. But, it got made, thanks especially to so many people who supported it along the way, in big and small ways.

As a fan, it’s disheartening to see another great and creative show end so soon and without much of explanation as to why. But, ultimately, fans have to accept that this title is just the latest amongst the growing list of shows canceled in 2024 -- which already includes titles from Netflix's 2024 release schedule .

There is at least a glimmer of hope for those hoping to see more. As Joe Bennet’s posted on Instagram, he and his collaborators aren't exactly ready to say goodbye to their creation. Check out his thoughts on this not being "the end" by looking at his entire post -- which includes stills from the show -- down below:

So there is hope -- a small glimmer of it, but hope nonetheless. Of course, it's hard to say whether the cast and crew will ultimately be successful in achieving their goal of continuing the show. However, I'm going to be keeping my fingers crossed that new episodes will see the light of day at some point down the road.

