Netflix Has Landed A Canceled Max Show With A 100% Rotten Tomatoes Score, And Fans Are Really Hyping It Up

As the 2024 TV schedule chugs along and new series come and go, a 2023 project, Scavengers Reign, found itself on the list of canceled and ending shows after one season. However, it quickly found a new home on Netflix, and fans have been loving it. Now, viewers are really hyping the animated series up, despite the fact that it was axed at its original home after one season.

Following Scavengers Reign's end on Max, it was swiftly moved to Netflix, and Variety reported that it was possible that the legacy streamer could pick it up for a second season. The show about a stranded interstellar freighter ship crew navigating a scary planet is now thriving in its new home, and fans are letting the world know how much they love it on social media.

Scavengers Reign Was Canceled By Max Despite Having 100% On Rotten Tomatoes

Scavengers Reign debuted on Max in October of 2023. Over on Rotten Tomatoes , it was made clear quickly that it was really good too, as it has 100% on the Tomatometer and a 94% Audience Score. That means it's liked by both critics and fans.

However, that didn’t stop Max from canceling it in May 2024.

Quickly after being axed by its first home, the series was taken by Netflix, and co-creator Joseph Bennett, co-executive procedures Sean Buckelew and James Merrill as well as supervising director Benjy Brooke released a statement that said:

We are beyond thrilled that ‘Scavengers Reign’ will be joining the incredible animation lineup on Netflix. We’re immensely grateful to everyone who has watched the show already and to Netflix for giving it an opportunity to be discovered by a wider audience.

As we’ve learned, the best streamers , and specifically Netflix, has a track record of helping shows find totally new audiences. Just look at the success of the USA show Suits last summer after it moved to Netflix, and you’ll understand.

Now, fans are proving that this move was a good thing, and they’re starting to show why Scavengers Reign deserves a second season on Netflix.

Now It’s On Netflix, And Fans Are Loving It

As I said, Scavengers Reign fans are showing their love loud and proud on social media. Take @hollycircling for example, they posted a myriad of screenshots of the drama’s incredible pastel landscapes and visuals, and left the message:

I need every fan of sci-fi, every fan of animation, every fan of art, every fan of stories, every person ever to please watch scavengers reign and see what kinds of incredible things the human imagination is capable of

Well, you might not be able to use a Max subscription to stream this show anymore, but this tweet should help you be proactive about using your Netflix subscription to watch this series if you haven’t yet.

Keeping the hype going, @danhett urged folks to hop on Netflix ASAP to check this animated series out:

Scavengers Reign is on Netflix now, and it is absolutely stunning if you haven't had chance to catch it yet. one of the most mind-blowing pieces of science fiction you'll ever see. every frame a painting.

@Shnikkles shared a similar sentiment, as they reposted Netflix’s announcement that they had acquired Scavengers Reign and wrote:

Scavengers Reign really is one of the best things out there. I’ve already watched through it twice, but I’m gonna watch it again to try and support it and help it get a second season. You should too!! I want more cool adult-aimed animation!! https://t.co/apHKuE8LZeJune 1, 2024

You heard them, this show isn’t just worth a watch, it’s worth a re-watch, so it’s great that it found a new home so quickly.

Finally, @GetInThe Mecha wasn’t even done watching Scavengers Reign before they took to X to recommend it to Netflix subscribers. They posted a massive set of incredible screenshots from it and wrote:

Halfway through Scavengers Reign and my fav thing about it is the stark contrast between observant, nature doc style cinematography and the invasive, dream-like moments that seep into the deepest anxieties of the cast. The dual approach makes it an unpredictable experience.

Well, there you have it folks. If the 100% on Rotten Tomatoes didn’t convince you to check this out, these fan posts should. Clearly, there’s a ton of love out there for this animated sci-fi drama, and it's lovely to see. Hopefully, with its new home Scavengers Reign is able to grow its audience even more and possibly get picked up for a second season at Netflix.

As we learn more about the show’s future, we’ll be sure to keep you posted. When it comes to what you should do, you should hop on the bandwagon and check out this visually stunning animated series on Netflix.