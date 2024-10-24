Netflix Has A Holiday Movie With Chad Michael Murray That Looks Like Hallmark Meets Magic Mike, And The Internet Is Having A Field Day

Halloween hasn’t happened yet, but that hasn’t stopped holiday movies from appearing on the 2024 TV schedule. Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas started last week, and Netflix is gearing up for its own holiday season, which kicks off November 6th. The streaming service has a lot of fun upcoming releases, but one, in particular, has the internet in a frenzy, and who can blame them when it promises to combine Hallmark’s perfect formula with the sexiness of Magic Mike? Oh, yeah, and it stars Chad Michael Murray.

The movie follows Ashley (Britt Robertson), a former big-city dancer who returns home for Christmas to help save her parents’ small-town performing venue. Unlike Hallmark movies, which usually involve some wholesome plot to save the struggling business, this film takes on an edgier approach, with Ashley staging an all-male Christmas-themed dance show to bring in customers. Netflix released the trailer for The Merry Gentlemen a few hours ago, and it’s already amassed over half a million views on Twitter alone. Check it out:

The Merry Gentlemen starring Britt Robertson and Chad. Michael. Murray 🔥 You’re welcome.To save her parents’ small-town performing venue, a former big-city dancer decides to stage an all-male, Christmas-themed revue. pic.twitter.com/CWLYquntJkOctober 24, 2024

As if that’s not enough to get people to tune into the flick, the news that One Tree Hill’ cast member Chad Michael Murray is playing the love interest definitely will. In fact, it already has if the replies and quotes to the trailer are any indication.

I will be watching this movie for the plot.The plot: https://t.co/FV61GDqQEu pic.twitter.com/OMqyCMTpo9October 24, 2024

Even though The Merry Gentlemen has the stereotypical Hallmark movie setup sending a big-city girl back to her small town, the film is pushing boundaries that the cable channel wouldn’t dream of doing. This definitely isn’t your mother’s romantic holiday movie. Even if Murray wasn’t the love interest, the film would have likely caused quite a stir online — but it certainly helps that the Freakier Friday hunk is involved.

Ah yes, this is the kind of Christmas cheese I’m here for. Merry beef cake. - @SRossWall

Chad been fine his entire life Murray, oh i’m so in ! - @gorqeousaly

This sounds like the perfect blend of holiday spirit and creativity! Excited to see how they bring the stage to life with this unique twist. Can't wait for the performances! - @realmoon27

Murray isn’t the only reason people are excited about the film, though. There are plenty of recognizable faces in the cast, including Beth Broderick, who plays Ashley’s mom. If she’s anything like her Sabrina the Teenage Witch character, she’s sure to be one of the people pushing for Ashley and Luke (Murray) to get together.

The Merry Gentlemen starts streaming on Netflix on November 20th and is one of four new holiday romcoms coming to the streaming service. The Christina Milian-led flick Meet Me Next Christmas kicks off the holiday lineup on November 6th. A new holiday flick will premiere every Thursday, with Lindsey Lohan's latest holiday Netflix movie rounding out the rom-com lineup.

If you’re eager to get into the holiday spirit now, consider checking out Hallmark’s upcoming movie schedule and keep an eye out on our 2024 Christmas movie schedule so you don’t miss anything.