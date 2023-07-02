Netflix Is Known For Canceling Shows After One Season, But Apple TV+ Has Joined ‘Em

Do you remember the show Everything Sucks!? How about I Am Not Okay With This? Don’t even get me started about the untimely demise of 1899 and its unanswered cliffhanger . If these titles don't ring a bell or evoke a pang of disappointment, it's because Netflix abruptly canceled them after their first seasons . Similarly, Apple TV+ has followed in its rival’s footsteps by axing the comedy-drama High Desert, starring Patricia Arquette , after its debut season, in what is sadly shaping up to be a recurring trend among streaming platforms.

A recent report from Deadline revealed Apple’s decision not to pick up the series for a second season. The news of the show's cancellation was also referenced directly by Patricia Arquette, who took to Instagram to share a video expressing her disappointment. The renowned True Romance actress captioned the post with a succinct "It stinks." You can check out the embedded post below to see Arquette's heartfelt message to fans, writers, actors, and crew of the show:

High Desert, which premiered on May 17 and concluded on June 21, centered around the character of Peggy - played by the Oscar winner - an addict who embarks on a fresh start as a private investigator following her mother’s death. The show, set in the quaint desert town of Yucca Valley, California, also featured an ensemble cast including Brad Garrett, Weruche Opia, Bernadette Peters, and Rupert Friend, with Christine Taylor, Matt Dillon, and Eden Brolin making recurring appearances.

The recent cancellation of shows by both Netflix and Apple TV+ highlights a growing trend in the streaming industry. Notably, Netflix has gained notoriety for its 28-day viewership rule . This rule revolves around a crucial factor: “completion.” Within the first four weeks of a show’s release on the platform, the metrics on viewer completion play a significant role in determining whether the series will be renewed or cancelled. Interestingly, Apple gave the recently sacked dramedy series the axe roughly six weeks after its premiere. It makes one wonder if they are now implementing a similar viewership rule as Netflix with their shows.

As we delve into the 2023 TV schedule , it becomes evident that High Desert is one of many casualties among the big streamer. Both Amber Brown and Dear Edward have met the same fate, concluding after their debut seasons. Meanwhile, The Mosquito Coast and Truth Be Told are also bidding farewell, though they were fortunate to have enjoyed longer runs.

In the ever-changing realm of streaming entertainment, cancellations are an unfortunate reality, and 2023 has witnessed its fair share. The cancellation of the Patricia Arquette-headlined show by Apple TV+ suggests that more streaming platforms are adopting a model where more than popularity decides a series’ fate. What is needed is for subscribers to complete the show promptly. So when a beloved streaming show falls victim to the chopping block, remember: it's not personal; it's all about the metrics. The best way to show support for the content you enjoy, like anything on the upcoming Netflix TV schedule , is seemingly to complete it within those crucial first four weeks and encourage your friends to do the same.