A Netflix Production Just Shut Down After Aquaman’s Yayha Abdul-Mateen II Was Injured. What We Know

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has been busy as of late, as the A-lister has been working on a show that will eventually be available to Netflix subscription holders. He’s been cast as the lead of Man on Fire – a TV show adaptation of two thriller novels from A.J. Quinnell, one of which inspired Denzel Washington’s 2004 film of the same name. As far as the public has known, production on the show has been moving along normally, but it’s now been reported that Abdul-Mateen II was injured on set. With that, we have some details on the situation.

The Aquaman actor reportedly injured his hand while filming the Netflix series in Mexico. According to Deadline , the injury was minor, though it still caused production to be halted temporarily. The good news is that the leading man – who also serves as an executive producer on the show – is expected to return to the set before the shoot wraps for the holidays. Said break is expected to begin on December 20, and a return date for the new year was not given by the trade. As of this writing, the streamer has not commented on the matter.

What’s also been noted is that the show’s filming schedule did have to be re-adjusted due to Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s injury. As a result, the crew will attempt to continue the work while he remains out of commission. Ultimately, it’s good to hear that Abdul-Mateen II’s injury isn’t severe and that he’ll be able to return to action soon. Let’s hope that he’s feeling fine when he finally does make his way back to the set.

As far as the show itself goes, the upcoming season is reportedly set to include eight episodes. Fear Street alum Kyle Killen serves as the showrunner and EP alongside others including director Steven Caple Jr. The filmmaker – known for helming films like Creed II and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – is helming the first two episodes of the action series. Caple Jr.’s involvement as both a director and an EP ensures that someone with blockbuster-leaning sensibilities is helping to lead the creative charge.

More on Netflix (Image credit: Netflix) 2024 Netflix Movie And TV Show Release Dates

The series will see Yahya Abdul-Mateen play the role of ex-Special Forces mercenary John Creasy, who suffers from PTSD. Ultimately, Creasy finds himself embroiled in another situation that he must fight his way out of. And, at the same time, John also seeks out some way to find redemption for his past transgressions.

When it comes to Denzel Washington’s most famous movies, Man on Fire is certainly one of his most beloved flicks. So the upcoming show is surely facing some expectations ahead of its release. I’d imagine that the series will indeed take inspiration from the movie but will remain closer to A.J. Quinnell’s MoF and The Perfect Kill books. All in all, fans could be in for a fresh take that not only honors the source material but also adds fresh elements to the thriller genre.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is a strong casting pick for this role, as the Emmy winner has more than proven that he has strong acting chops. On top of that, he’s also more than proven that he possesses the level of physicality needed for an action-oriented production. We here at CinemaBlend wish him well as he rests up and prepares to return to work.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A release window has yet to be announced for Man on Fire, so time will tell if it lands somewhere on the 2025 TV schedule. However, if you’d like to watch it alongside the best shows on Netflix, you’ll want to grab a subscription.

More to come...