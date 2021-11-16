Don’t Look Up’s Second Trailer Highlights A+ Cast, Including Leonardo DiCaprio, Ariana Grande, Tyler Perry, And Timothée Chalamet

The end of the world can be a filmmaker’s dream canvas, as stories of intense hope or biting satire can come to life with great clarity. Co-writer/director Adam McKay is taking full advantage of that latter stage, as his latest film Don’t Look Up is a dark comedy with planetary stakes. It only seems fitting that a movie about a threat from the stars would include an A+ cast, including Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ariana Grande, Tyler Perry, and Timothée Chalamet.

Teasing a film “based on real events that haven’t happened yet,” Netflix released its second trailer for this all-star apocalypse. Possessing just as much biting wit as the previous look, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence still act as the logical center to a cast of performers really hyping up the craziness of this world. What’s more, we get a better look at how this universe operates, and it’s as crazy as you’d expect from an Adam McKay picture.

Don’t Look Up makes impact in limited release on December 10th, with its Netflix streaming debut set for December 24th. While you’re waiting, the official rundown of Netflix original films from this past year is also available to help plan your movie watching schedule accordingly.

