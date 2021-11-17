Jennifer Lawrence Reveals The Funny Reason She Kept Having To Spit Near Leonardo DiCaprio On The Set Of Don’t Look Up

Don’t Look Up’s all-star cast bolsters a cavalcade of Oscar winners. Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio may headline the satire, but they have the likes of Meryl Streep and Cate Blanchett, among others, supporting them. But having all that Oscar-worthy talent in one film didn’t stop some hilarious moments from happening on the set. To Lawrence’s dismay, DiCaprio witnessed an unusual reoccurrence while filming together. The Oscar winner opened up about why she kept spitting near her fellow Oscar winner.

Much like her co-star Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence is known for being a method actress. Playing a low-level astronomer in Don’t Look Up was no different for Lawrence. She wanted to capture the essence of being a female scientist, and sometimes taking the method route can yield some funny on-set moments. The Don’t Look Up star revealed to Vanity Fair how a part of her character’s look led to a gross display in front of Leonardo DiCaprio:

In part of my research for the film, I spoke to a female astronomer. We kinda decided that Kate is the type to be fierce and ‘notice me, hear me roar, rat-tat-tat’ kind of lady. And the nose rings...one just kind of hangs in; one is a magnet. And many, many times I accidentally inhaled said magnet and had to spit it out in front of Leonardo DiCaprio.

Jennifer Lawrence didn’t allow a faulty magnet to stop her and Leonardo DiCaprio’s madcap energy. Having to constantly spit out a magnet would cause heads to roll for an on-set diva. Of course, Lawrence is far too humble for that type of behavior. But the real question is… why couldn’t wardrobe or production find a better solution to prevent this from continuing to happen? There are so many solutions: double-sided tape, removable adhesive, CGI, etc. Sticking a magnet inside someone’s nose seemed less probable.

Thankfully, Leonardo DiCaprio didn’t get grossed out at those moments. He probably understood Jennifer Lawrence was crafting a particular character. It seemed like the pesky magnet may have ruined a few takes between the Oscar winners, but being the professionals they are, the two actors chose to move on and carry out their scenes. From the trailer, it seemed like everything worked out despite some magnet interference.

Jennifer Lawrence’s character description seemed to embolden the magnet in the same way as the film’s storyline. Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio play low-level astronomers Dr. Kate Dibiasky and Dr. Randall Mindy, respectively, who go on a media tour to warn the world of an approaching comet. Blanchett and Streep support the two Oscar winners, along with Tyler Perry, Timothee Chalamet, Jonah Hill and Chris Evans.

Given its A-list cast, the Netflix film may lead to it matching the success of recent releases like Red Notice, even if the success is just to spite that pesky magnet. Viewers will get to see how Don’t Look Up turns out as the comedy has a limited theatrical release on December 10 before premiering on Netflix on December 24.