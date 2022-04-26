Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On April 26, 2022

This week is a good one to be in real estate (particularly as a part of the Oppenheimer Group) because U.S. Netflix subscribers still cannot get enough of the new season of Selling Sunset, which just premiered over the weekend. It appears that former Divergent cast member Theo James is ever popular on the platform, too, with a slightly older movie of his experiencing an uptick in viewership on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Let’s take a look at what else made it on Netflix’s top movies and TV shows today.

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - April 26, 2022

After debuting April 19, the Netflix original documentary White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch became the platform’s most popular movie yesterday, only to fall to second place today after it was bested by the previous second place holder, How It Ends - a Theo James-led apocalyptic thriller from 2018. Samuel L. Jackson’s 2007 crime thriller Cleaner is still in third place, but Ryan Reynolds’ new time travel adventure The Adam Project fell from fourth to seventh as three of the Shrek movies climbed the ranks. As 2009 tearjerker The Blind Side and 2010 comedy Grown Ups fell to the eight and ninth slots, Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming’s place at the bottom of Netflix’s Top 10 movies was usurped on Tuesday, April 26, by Indian import Gangubai Kathiawadi.

1. How It Ends

2. White Hot: The Rise & Fall Of Abercrombie & Fitch

3. Cleaner

4. Shrek

5. Shrek Forever After: The Final Chapter

6. Shrek 2

7. The Adam Project

8. The Blind Side

9. Grown Ups

10. Gangubai Kathiawadi

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - April 26, 2022

At first glance, you might assume that the Top 10 TV shows trending on Netflix for Tuesday, April 26, is exactly like yesterday’s list. The platform’s original real estate reality series Selling Sunset is still Number One in the U.S., followed by Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes and The Marked Heart at second and third and with Better Call Saul, Polish crime drama Hold Tight, and the new teen romance Heartstopper rounding out the bottom three once again. However, upon further review, you will notice that Lifetime’s hit romantic reality show Married at First Sight climbed up from seventh place to fourth - knocking Netflix’s U.K.-based political thriller Anatomy of a Scandal, sexy period drama Bridgerton, and original romantic reality series The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On each down a peg.

1. Selling Sunset

2. Conversations With A Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes

3. The Marked Heart

4. Married At First Sight

5. Anatomy Of A Scandal

6. Bridgerton

7. The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On

8. Hold Tight

9. Better Call Saul

10. Heartstopper

Well, after these slight shake-ups from how the top movies and TV shows on Netflix looked yesterday, we are curious to see how much (or how little) things will change tomorrow. Check back to see what we find then and, in the meantime, be sure to take a look at our 2022 Netflix TV show premiere dates schedule or our Netflix movie release schedule to see what else you can look forward to streaming!

