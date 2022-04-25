Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On April 25, 2022

Looks like the most popular things on the minds of most Netflix subscribers right now are the cutthroat, dog-eat-dog worlds of retail and real estate. At least, that is what we can infer from the most trending titles on the streaming platform today. Let’s take a look at the 10 titles on each list of Netflix’s top movies and TV shows for Monday, April 25, 2022.

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - April 25, 2022

It feels like only yesterday when wearing Abercrombie & Fitch made you popular, The Blind Side (one of Sandra Bullock’s best) had you grabbing for tissues in 2009, and the Shrek movies revolutionized animated cinema forever. Apparently, most Netflix subscribers in the United States are particularly nostalgic for those topics as they all relate to the most popular movies on the platform today.

Director Alison Klayman’s new Netflix original documentary White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch tops the list for Monday, April 25. It seems there are also a few Theo James fans who want to revisit his 2018 apocalyptic drama How It Ends and a lot of people getting to see a young Keke Palmer play Samuel L. Jackson’s daughter in the 2007 crime thriller Cleaner, as you can see from today’s Top 10 movies below.

1. White Hot: The Rise & Fall Of Abercrombie & Fitch

2. How It Ends

3. Cleaner

4. The Adam Project

5. Shrek

6. Shrek Forever After: The Final Chapter

7. The Blind Side

8. Grown Ups

9. Shrek 2

10. Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - April 25, 2022

If there is one thing we can learn from the most popular TV shows on Netflix today, it is that there is a lot of interest in love, in crime, or maybe even a combination of the two. Many U.S. subscribers are logging in to check out the platform’s new docuseries about infamous serial killer John Wayne Gacy and to catch up on Season 5 of Better Call Saul in time for its final season on AMC.

Yet, original reality shows like Married at First Sight and the British, queer teen romance Heartstopper (which debuted over the weekend) also cracked the Top 10 for Monday, April 25. However, most popular TV show on the platform today, as you can see from the full list below, is the real estate reality series Selling Sunset, which welcomed its fifth season on Friday, April 22, 2022.

1. Selling Sunset

2. Conversations With A Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes

3. The Marked Heart

4. Anatomy Of A Scandal

5. Bridgerton

6. The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On

7. Married At First Sight

8. Hold Tight

9. Better Call Saul

10. Heartstopper

Are you one of Netflix subscribers who made any of these titles the most watched on the streaming platform today? If not, do these Top 10 lists make you excited to finally check them out? Also, be sure to take a look at our 2022 Netflix TV show premiere dates schedule or our Netflix movie release schedule to see what else you can look forward to streaming!