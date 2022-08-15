Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What’s Trending On August 15, 2022

Call it the weekend hangover, call it a case of the Mondays, or any other cliché, but the Netflix Top 10 (or at least the upper echelon of the list of trending titles) largely remains unchanged as we start the new week. Sure, there are some major changes as we start to work our way through the list of all the Netflix top movies and shows, but the rankings are once again largely dominated by all those new and flashy titles we’ve all been streaming as of late. Let’s see how things shake out on Netflix for Monday, August 15, 2022.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - August 15, 2022

As has been the case since shortly after it debuted late last week, the Jamie Foxx-led Day Shift remains at the top of the trending Netflix movies list, despite not receiving all that much love from critics. Still, the Day Shift cast (and the idea of Snoop Dogg taking on vampires) must be enough to keep audiences entertained for the time being. We don’t see any changes to the list until the bottom half of the Top Five (Uncharted and Purple Hearts remain in second and third place, respectively) with The Informer and Flight finding a place with the best of the best.

1. Day Shift

2. Uncharted

3. Purple Hearts

4. The Informer

5. Flight

6. Sing 2

7. The Nice Guys

8. The Gray Man

9. Wedding Season

10. Code Name: Emperor

One of the biggest changes today is Sing 2 — which has been in the upper half of the list for what seems like weeks — has been knocked down to the sixth spot. The Gray Man was the only other change in the bottom part of the list, as it falls to the eighth spot.

(Image credit: Netflix )

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - August 15, 2022

The list of popular TV shows on Netflix in the U.S. is even more locked down than its movie counterpart when it comes to the top half of the rankings. As we start the new week, the third season of the teen comedy-drama series Never Have I Ever is holding firm in first place, where it has been since new episodes debuted earlier in the month. The Sandman, the series some are calling the greatest adaptation they’ve ever seen, remains in second place just in front of the gripping true crime docuseries I Just Killed My Dad. Locke & Key and Stranger Things round out the Top Five.

1. Never Have I Ever

2. The Sandman

3. I Just Killed My Dad

4. Locke & Key

5. Stranger Things

6. Instant Dream Home

7. Virgin River

8. Indian Matchmaking

9. Riverdale

10. Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99

Other shows that remain popular on Netflix (opens in new tab) halfway through the month of August include Instant Dream Home, Virgin River (though it continues to fall down the list), Indian Matchmaking, Riverdale, and Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99, the three-part docuseries that shows how a celebration of the original music festival went up in flames.

It will be fun to see how these two lists change as the week starts picking up steam and before some new movies and shows premiere ahead of the weekend. With all of these great titles, there’s never been a better time to have a Netflix subscription.