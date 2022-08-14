Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What’s Trending On August 14, 2022

Weekends can be quite interesting as far as the Netflix Top 10 lists are concerned. Sometimes there can be little activity and, on other occasions, there can be significant developments within the standings. On Saturday, the movie and TV lists ushered in two new No. 1 titles, while a number of other shifts also took place in the standings. Of course, we’ve now entered Sunday, and there are (unsurprisingly) a few more changes. So without further ado, let’s take a look at how things are stacking up within the streamer’s trending lists.

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - August 14, 2022

The No. 1 spot on the movies side still belongs to Day Shift , the new vampire flick starring Jamie Foxx and Dave Franco. The film has received mixed reviews, but clearly that hasn’t stopped fans from watching Foxx and Snoop Dogg battle vampiric creatures . The second spot on the list still belongs to Uncharted , which began streaming earlier this month . The emotionally devastating Purple Hearts also managed to stay in third place, while Sing 2 is still in fourth. The Informer, the Joel Kinnaman-led action thriller, stays put at No. 5 as well.

The first change in today’s rankings comes in sixth place, which is now occupied by The Gray Man. The Russo Brothers’ action flick, which has critics talking about Chris Evans’ villain , was one spot lower yesterday. With this recent move, The Nice Guys has dropped from sixth to seventh place. Flight and Wedding Season are still in the eighth and ninth spots, respectively. Finally, The Age of Adaline – the 2015 romantic fantasy starring Blake Lively, Michiel Huisman and Harrison Ford – is still holding it down in tenth place.

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - August 14, 2022

Still sitting in first place on the TV trending list is coming-of-age comedy Never Have I Ever, which released its third season this past week. Netflix’s The Sandman , which some have praised as an adaptation , is also still sitting at No. 2. True crime docuseries I Just Killed My Dad managed to jump up one place to snag the third spot. That effectively pushed Locke & Key, now in its third and final season, back to No. 4. The consistently dominant Stranger Things now finds itself in fifth place, one-upping itself since yesterday.

Virgin River has a hold on the sixth slot, after being knocked down a single peg by the aforementioned sci-fi horror series. Instant Dream Home is having a nice come-up, as the show has moved from ninth to seventh. Indian Matchmatching, which held the latter post on Saturday, is now in eighth place. Moving down one spot to No. 9 is Riverdale, the veteran CW drama that’s set to wrap up its run with 7 seasons in 2023. And last but not least is Extraordinary Attorney Woo, which stays in tenth place.

It was fair to assume that Never Have I Ever and Day Shift would remain in their respective places as the weekend continued. We’ll see how long they can hold on during the week to come. And I’d keep an eye out for potential boosts for some of the streamer’s other originals like I Just Killed My Dad and Instant Dream Home. Check out these titles for yourself by getting a Netflix subscription .

