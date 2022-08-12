Day Shift Reviews Are In, And Critics Are Split Over Jamie Foxx And Snoop Dogg’s Vampire Action Comedy
Jamie Foxx and Snoop hunting vampires? What could go wrong?
Summer is a great time for fun action movies, and this year’s been a pretty good one. But between all the fighter jets, dinosaurs and bullet trains, can we all agree that there’s always room for more vampire movies? Netflix is here to answer the call with Day Shift. And while we’re not talking about Twilight here (the Day Shift trailer pokes some fun at the sparkly vampires), it looks to provide plenty of laughs and some pretty wild vampire contortionism thrown in for good measure.
The film stars Jamie Foxx and Dave Franco (check out CinemaBlend’s exclusive interviews with the Day Shift actors here!), as well as Snoop Dogg, who was personally cast by Foxx. The critics have seen the movie, and while “buddy cop-esque movie where Jamie Foxx and Snoop hunt vampires” sounds like a pretty good endorsement by itself, I guess we should let the professionals do their thing. Let’s check out the reviews, starting with CinemaBlend’s review of Day Shift. Eric Eisenberg rates the Netflix movie 1.5 stars out of 5, saying that while it’s definitely flashy, the film is also lazy and scattered, resulting in a finished product that’s really dull:
Lovia Gyarkye of The Hollywood Reporter isn’t quite as down on the project, calling it “passable popcorn entertainment.” The critic says Day Shift is enjoyable enough if audiences don’t read too much into it, and the leading trio’s jabs and one-liners make for characters worth rooting for:
Chris Evangelista of SlashFilm rates it 5 out of 10, saying Day Shift succeeds with its action, but, as noted by other critics, doesn’t develop its most interesting ideas. It’s inoffensive enough, and Jamie Foxx gives a good performance — even if his character is a little one-dimensional. From the review:
Sam Stone of Comic Book Resources says the movie is enjoyable enough for viewers in the dog days of summer. While certainly not trying to break any new ground, there’s enough gore and comedy — and plenty of action — to make it possibly one of Netflix’s better original movies of the summer. The critic says:
The review from Todd McCarthy of Deadline, however, falls more in line with CinemaBlend’s, as the critic says the script never rises to the occasion of the action put forth by J.J. Perry’s fight sequences, and the whole movie is a “hodge-podgy mess”:
The critics seem a little conflicted, with many wanting more from the script despite their positive comments about the action. If you want to check this one out for yourself, or if Day Shift sounds like just the thing your summer has been missing, you can catch it on streaming with your Netflix subscription starting on Friday, August 12.
Check out some of Netflix’s other August 2022 releases, as well as our 2022 Movie Release Schedule if you’d like to start planning your next trip to the theater.
