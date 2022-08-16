Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On August 16, 2022

Jamie Foxx and the rest of the Day Shift cast should certainly be pleased by the success they have acquired on the Netflix Top 10 in the days since it premiered last Friday. The sun has yet to go down on the action-comedy about vampire hunters as a champion of the platform’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S., on which there are a few other changes to report. The Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. also has a few notable updates, so let’s talk about what the most popular titles on Netflix (opens in new tab) are for Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - August 16, 2022

Once again, Day Shift wins the day at Number One on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. as hit video game movie Uncharted remains on track in second place above the romantic new Netflix original movie Purple Hearts, which now precedes Illumination’s remarkably endurable animated flick Sing 2. While 2019’s The Informer is down a peg and Denzel Washington’s Flight has descended two spots from yesterday, Shane Black’s 1970s-set action-comedy The Nice Guys has jumped from sixth to seventh place, as one of the more recent Ryan Gosling movies, The Gray Man remains in eight place. Also, the bottom two spots are still occupied by new romantic comedy Wedding Season and Spanish spy thriller Code Name: Emperor, but in reverse this time.

1. Day Shift

2. Uncharted

3. Purple Hearts

4. Sing 2

5. The Informer

6. The Nice Guys

7. Flight

8. The Gray Man

9. Code Name: Emperor

10. Wedding Season

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - August 16, 2022

Many audiences can no longer say “never have I ever seen Never Have I Ever” as Season 3 of Mindy Kaling’s coming-of-age comedy remains Number One on Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows since usurping The Sandman over the weekend. Along with Locke & Key’s ascent to Number 3 on the list, the Danielle Brooks-hosted home makeover series Instant Dream Home jumped to fourth place above shocking true-crime docuseries I Just Killed My Dad, which now sits right above Stranger Things in sixth place. Also, romantic reality series Indian Matchmaking and hit Archie comics adaptation Riverdale are still sandwiched between feel-good drama Virgin River and music fest documentary Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99, but in reverse this time.

1. Never Have I Ever

2. The Sandman

3. Locke & Key

4. Instant Dream Home

5. I Just Killed My Dad

6. Stranger Things

7. Virgin River

8. Riverdale

9. Indian Matchmaking

10. Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99

The Netflix Top 10 could be destined for some major shake-ups this week with the release of Lili Reinhardt’s multiversal rom-com Look Both Ways on Wednesday and, on Friday, the third of the 365 Days movies (called The Next 365 Days) for instance. Whether or not these upcoming movies inspire more people to get a Netflix subscription remains to be determined, but we will let you know how popular it proves to be in a future daily breakdown of the Netflix Top 10.

