Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On August 5, 2022

It has been really fascinating and actually kind of refreshing in some respects to see how many older theatrical favorites have proved successful on the Netflix Top 10 this week, even with how many new Netflix original movies subscribers have to choose from on a weekly basis. However, today — Friday, August 5, 2022 — sees my favorite new development to this phenomenon as a blockbuster classic I have been hoping to see appear on the Top 10 Movies in the U.S. since its recent addition to the platform has entered the race. Let’s talk about that, along with what else is on the list and the Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S., in our latest breakdown of what is trending on Netflix (opens in new tab) today.

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - August 5, 2022

Finally, Men in Black 3 — which actually took a dip from yesterday falling to fifth place below The Gray Man — is no longer the only installment of the sci-fi comedy franchise on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies now that the brilliant 1997 original has debuted on the list in ninth place above Spider-Man 2. Meanwhile, Netflix’s Purple Hearts, 2011’s Tower Heist, and the Blake Lively-led romantic fantasy The Age of Adaline are still dominating the top three while Illumination’s Sing 2 remains in sixth place. Appearing right above director Clint Eastwood’s The 15:17 to Paris — which debuted at the bottom yesterday before jumping to Number Eight today — is another newcomer called Wedding Season: a Netflix original romantic-comedy starring Pallavi Sharda and Life of Pi star and How I Met Your Father cast member Suraj Sharma.

1. Purple Hearts

2. Tower Heist

3. The Age of Adaline

4. The Gray Man

5. Men in Black 3

6. Sing 2

7. Wedding Season

8. The 15:17 to Paris

9. Men in Black

10. Spider-Man 2

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - August 5, 2022

While there were plenty of exciting developments to report on the list of popular movies above, I, unfortunately, cannot say the same about Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows, which is — for the second time this week after our August 3 results — identical to the order of the previous day. Feel-good romance Virgin River is still on top above intense survivalist drama Keep Breathing, thrilling sci-fi drama Stranger Things, chaotic concert docuseries Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99, and Uncoupled with Neil Patrick Harris. The latest episodes of South Korean import Extraordinary Attorney Woo are still dominating the bottom half of the list, which is also occupied (in the following order) by History Channel’s Alone, twisted true crime docuseries The Most Hated Man on the Internet, auto renovation show Car Masters: Rust to Riches, and teen sports spin-off All American: Homecoming.

1. Virgin River

2. Keep Breathing

3. Stranger Things

4. Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99

5. Uncoupled

6. Extraordinary Attorney Woo

7. Alone

8. The Most Hated Man on the Internet

9. Car Masters: Rust to Riches

10. All American: Homecoming

Perhaps this slow day on the Netflix Top 10 (specifically for TV shows) has something to do with fans’ anticipation for the platform’s Sandman TV show, which is finally available to stream as of today. That being said, I think we can count on a few major changes to list come tomorrow. Be sure to check back to see how well the new DC TV show does during its debut weekend, as well as how others use their Netflix subscriptions, in our next daily breakdown.

