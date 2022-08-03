Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On August 3, 2022

This summer has been a pretty big one for new 2022 movies that have seen the box office thriving quite well (including two Marvel movies, Tom Cruise’s return in Top Gun: Maverick, and Jordan Peele with his latest thriller, Nope, to name a few). I imagine that -- coupled with the fact that we are in the middle of a week -- had something to do with why the Netflix Top 10 is showing some relatively unremarkable results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. To better understand what we mean, take a look at our breakdown of what the most popular movies and TV shows on Netflix (opens in new tab) are today.

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - August 3, 2022

I was a little taken aback by what I saw this morning when I looked up Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. as it appeared to be nearly identical to the order of the list from yesterday, with romantic drama Purple Hearts in the lead, sci-fi threequel Men in Black 3 in second, and the Russo Brothers’ The Gray Man in third once again. However, upon further review, I noticed that 2015’s The Age of Adaline — starring Blake Lively as the immortal title character — is up a spot, having surpassed Sing 2, and the 2011 comedic crime thriller Tower Heist is up two spots, having surpassed pre-MCU Marvel movie classic Spider-Man 2, which has not budged since yesterday. Neither have The Sea Beast and Recurrence, which now sit below 2020 horror flick The Wretched.

1. Purple Hearts

2. Men in Black 3

3. The Gray Man

4. The Age of Adaline

5. Sing 2

6. Tower Heist

7. Spider-Man 2

8. The Wretched

9. The Sea Beast

10. Recurrence

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - August 3, 2022

I was also a little taken aback by what I saw this morning when I looked up Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. as it appeared to be nearly identical to the order of the list from yesterday and, upon further review, I was right. Once again, the platform is dominated by survival thriller Keep Breathing, feel-good romantic drama Virgin River, and the enduringly popular fantasy series Stranger Things, with fellow Netflix exclusives Uncoupled (a new dramedy starring Neil Patrick Harris) and The Most Hated Man on the Internet (a new docuseries about a controversial online figure) trailing close behind. Topping the bottom half are back-to-back reality series Alone and Car Masters: Rust to Riches, which are still followed by coming-of-age sports drama All American: Homecoming, Netflix’s new live-action series adaptation of the Resident Evil video games, and the unique, South Korean legal dramedy Extraordinary Attorney Woo.

1. Keep Breathing

2. Virgin River

3. Stranger Things

4. Uncoupled

5. The Most Hated Man on the Internet

6. Alone

7. Car Masters: Rust to Riches

8. All American: Homecoming

9. Resident Evil

10. Extraordinary Attorney Woo

I think we can chalk this up as just one slow day in an otherwise big week for Netflix, especially with the long-awaited debut of The Sandman — a TV series based on Neil Gaiman’s seminal DC comic — this Friday and the sight of Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99 — a docuseries about the chaotic music festival — available to stream now. If people with Netflix subscriptions end up making either a huge hit on the Top 10, we’ll be sure to let you know about it.

