Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On June 1, 2022

Yesterday, we saw a pretty big surprise with 2019’s lesser-known thriller Disappearance at Clifton Hill - starring Tuppence Middleton as a woman investigating a years-old kidnapping she believes she witnessed - becoming the most popular movie on Netflix, beating Top Gun after its sequel broke records at the box office days earlier. Equally shocking is seeing it beat out the rest on the Top 10 Movies in the U.S. on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, yet that is not even the biggest surprise we found on the list today, as far as we are concerned. To check see what other updates we have to report about what is trending on Netflix (opens in new tab) today (including the Top 10 TV Shows), read on.

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - June 1, 2022

A part of me did suspect Disappearance at Clifton Hill might hit Number One on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. a second day and, now that ‘80s classic Top Gun has been removed from the platform, its sudden disappearance from the list is easy to comprehend. Seeing new Netflix original hits Senior Year and A Perfect Pairing reclaiming second and third does not phase me either, but I would have never anticipated the animated 2015 sci-fi comedy Home suddenly entering the list and the final(?) installment of the Shrek movies appearing for the first time in weeks. Meanwhile, RRR and 2005’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory have both moved up in popularity while Jackass 4.5, true crime doc Our Father, and My Little Pony: Make Your Mark remain comfortably in the same spots as yesterday.

1. Disappearance At Clifton Hill

2. Senior Year

3. A Perfect Pairing

4. RRR

5. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

6. Jackass 4.5

7. Home

8. Our Father

9. My Little Pony: Make Your Mark

10. Shrek Forever After: The Final Chapter

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - June 1, 2022

Unlike our Top 10 Movies, I cannot say there was much to be surprised by on Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. with the terrifying return of Stranger Things winning again and new episodes of The CW’s All American - which became a big hit on the platform since first dropping in 2020 - in second place. Right beneath the coming-of-age sports drama are enduringly popular crime thrillers The Lincoln Lawyer, Ozark, and Wrong Side of the Tracks, followed by two programs that younger subscribers can’t get enough of: The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib and Cocomelon. Reality shows The Circle and Love on the Spectrum U.S. are neck-and-neck in eight and ninth place and Who Killed Sara? is still keeping viewers intrigued as it holds the bottom slot for a second day in a row.

1. Stranger Things

2. All American

3. The Lincoln Lawyer

4. Ozark

5. Wrong Side of the Tracks

6. The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib

7. Cocomelon

8. The Circle

9. Love on the Spectrum U.S.

10. Who Killed Sara?

With how popular All American has been on Netflix in the past, I could see it hitting Number One on the Top 10 TV Shows at some point before the second volume of Stranger Things Season 4 inevitably reclaims the top spot when it arrives on July 1. However, what really piques my interest is what movie could usurp underdog champion Disappearance at Clifton Hill on the Top 10 Movies or what new release could inspired a new slew of Netflix subscriptions this month. We shall see what we can find in our next breakdown of what is tending on the streaming giant tomorrow.

