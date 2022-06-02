Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On June 2, 2022

In our daily breakdown of what is trending on Netflix for yesterday, I mentioned that I was curious about what movie might knock surprise hit Disappearance at Clifton Hill from the Number One spot on the platform’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. Well, it appears that we already have our answer on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in the form of a comic book movie that received more buzz in the past year than when it first came out nearly a decade earlier. There are few other new additions and interesting shake-ups worth noting on both this list and among the Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. on Netflix today (opens in new tab), so read on to learn more.

(Image credit: Sony)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - June 2, 2022

After Andrew Garfield’s take on Peter Parker made something of a comeback in 2021 with his appearance in the dimension-crossing blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home, it looks like he is also making big splash on Netflix with 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man usurping Disappearance at Clifton Hill at Number One on the Top 10 Movies in the U.S. Also new to the list is the classic 2004 comedy - and one of the funniest Will Ferrell movies - Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy in third place and, at Number Nine, We Die Young - a 2019 crime drama starring Jean-Claude Van Damme. Returning hits include new Netflix originals Senior Year and A Perfect Pairing sitting above 2005’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, India’s own RRR, and Jackass 4.5, along with 2015’s Home at the bottom… for now.

1. The Amazing Spider-Man

2. Disappearance At Clifton Hill

3. Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

4. Senior Year

5. A Perfect Pairing

6. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

7. RRR

8. Jackass 4.5

9. We Die Young

10. Home

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - June 2, 2022

A few iconic superheroes have also found themselves on the Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. with Nickelodeon’s animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series entering the ranks at Number Six - possibly in anticipation for Netflix’s upcoming original film, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie, dropping in August. That and the absence of Who Killed Sara? are the biggest changes today as fans who still have not reached the end of Stranger Things Season 4, Vol. 1 are keeping it at Number One with sports drama All American and Netflix original crime thrillers The Lincoln Lawyer, Ozark, and Wrong Side of the Tracks following it once again. Also appearing in the same order as yesterday, but now in the bottom four slots, are children’s series The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib and Cocomelon and reality shows The Circle and Love on the Spectrum U.S.

1. Stranger Things

2. All American

3. The Lincoln Lawyer

4. Ozark

5. Wrong Side of the Tracks

6. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

7. The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib

8. Cocomelon

9. The Circle

10. Love on the Spectrum U.S.

Once again, the Netflix Top 10 proves that nostalgia, comic book adaptations, crime, and coming-of-age drama have a good chance at finding a spot among a streaming platform’s most popular titles. Be sure to check back for our next daily breakdown of what people are using their Netflix subscriptions to check out tomorrow.

