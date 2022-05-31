Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On May 31, 2022

Every once in a while, a movie that initially flew under the radar for most audiences or wasn’t a huge hit when it was first released will become available to stream on Netflix and proves to be an unexpected smash on the platform. A recent example of this occurred in April when Halle Berry was shocked to see that her 2013 thriller The Call achieved the Number One spot on its Top 10 Movies in U.S. Well, it appears that history is repeating itself on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, (but not with The Call, to be clear). To see what the surprise hit is this time, as well as what other movies are trending on Netflix (opens in new tab) and what the Top TV Shows look like today, read on.

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - May 31, 2022

Apparently, as Top Gun fans who helped make it Netflix’s most popular movie for a bit were likely out seeing the blockbuster sequel on Memorial Day, those who stayed home wanted to check out something new (or something starring Schitt’s Creek’s Noah Reid) and found it in Disappearance at Clifton Hill, which now claims the Number One spot. However, right below the 2019 Neo-noir thriller (which debuted on the Top 10 Movies in the U.S. yesterday in fourth place) is Tom Cruise’s 1986 classic, followed by new Netflix original hits Senior Year and A Perfect Pairing and the Hindi drama RRR, which is up a peg from yesterday. In addition to My Little Pony: Make Your Mark making a comeback on the list, audiences are also still laughing at Jackass 4.5 and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and, likely, crying over Our Father and Ben is Back.

1. Disappearance At Clifton Hill

2. Top Gun

3. Senior Year

4. A Perfect Pairing

5. RRR

6. Jackass 4.5

7. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

8. Our Father

9. My Little Pony: Make Your Mark

10. Ben Is Back

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - May 31, 2022

Other than, perhaps, Ozark stealing a spot above fellow Netflix crime thriller Wrong Side of the Tracks for the first time in days, we cannot say there are too many surprises, or even any new titles, on the Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. to report. Once again, the first volume of Stranger Things Season 4 and its new cast members (including Robert Englund) helped the fantasy hit secure the top spot with The Lincoln Lawyer right underneath as The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib remains in fifth place for the fourth day in a row. However, reality shows The Circle and Love on the Spectrum U.S. have switched spots, children’s program Cocomelon and talk show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman each are up a peg, and Spanish drama Who Killed Sara? is now at the bottom.

1. Stranger Things

2. The Lincoln Lawyer

3. Ozark

4. Wrong Side of the Tracks

5. The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib

6. The Circle

7. Love on the Spectrum U.S.

8. Cocomelon

9. My Next guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman

10. Who Killed Sara?

How long will Disappearance at Clifton Hill appear at the top of list of the Top 10 Movies on Netflix? We will let you know how the majority of audiences are using their Netflix subscriptions in our next daily breakdown of what is trending.

