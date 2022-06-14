Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On June 14, 2022

It looks like episodic television is where the coming-of-age fantasy genre really tends to thrive, as we can tell from our findings on Netflix’s Top TV Shows in the U.S. today, at least. We could pinpoint the action-adventure thriller as a particularly dominant genre on the platform’s Top 10 Movies for Tuesday, June 14, 2022, but the results are still pretty diverse. If you are curious what other styles of storytelling have made the cut on Netflix (opens in new tab)today, check out our following breakdown of the top trending titles below.

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - June 14, 2022

It looks like Adam Sandler’s hustle to the top of Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. is not yet over, but Interceptor has suffered a major interception with family-friendly animated adventure Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness taking over second place as Elsa Pataky’s action-thriller falls below Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol and The Amazing Spider-Man. Meanwhile, Best Picture Oscar winner Titanic is still in sixth place and sitting above Brahms: The Boy II, but Adam McKay’s satirical Dick Cheney biopic Vice has usurped eighth place from Roland Emmerich’s 10,000 BC, which is no longer on the list… for now. The Hurt Locker is still locked in, but in tenth place and sitting below new addition Trees of Peace - an intense Netflix original movie inspired by the Genocide Against the Tutsi in Rwanda in the early 1990s.

1. Hustle

2. Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness

3. Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

4. The Amazing Spider-Man

5. Interceptor

6. Titanic

7. Brahms: The Boy II

8. Vice

9. Trees Of Peace

10. The Hurt Locker

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - June 14, 2022

As I mentioned earlier, Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. today provide solid proof for the enduring popularity of the coming-of-age fantasy genre with Stranger Things topping the list for umpteenth day in a row as the First Kill cast helped the queer vampire romance fly to second place past docuseries Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey and historical crime thriller Peaky Blinders. The latter title (which recently debuted its final season) has actually fallen behind teen sports drama All American and sits right above The Lincoln Lawyer and Intimacy - a French drama that has surpassed recently ended favorite Ozark in popularity today. Meanwhile, a more grounded coming-of-age series called Surviving Summer and Nickelodeon’s hit animated reboot of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have not budged from the bottom two spots.

1. Stranger Things

2. First Kill

3. Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey

4. All American

5. Peaky Blinders

6. The Lincoln Lawyer

7. Intimacy

8. Ozark

9. Surviving Summer

10. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

I had a feeling that Vice and its Oscar-winning makeup on Christian Bale (who actually shares a birthday with Dick Cheney) would enter the ranks this week. We'll have to wait and see how viewers continue to use their Netflix subscriptions in the coming week and how that impacts the lists for Top 10 movies and Top 10 TV shows.

