Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On June 13, 2022

This past weekend saw Adam Sandler prove himself once again as one of the most popular stars on Netflix with his new, original basketball drama Hustle claiming Number One on the Top 10 Movies in the U.S. We also saw the smash hit coming-of-age fantasy series Stranger Things prove that few other shows on the platform hold a candle to its power as it continues to turn the Top 10 TV shows in the U.S. upside down weeks after its Season 4 premiere. Have these titles managed to maintain their dominance on these respective lists, and what else is trending on Netflix (opens in new tab) on Monday, June 13, 2022? Read on to find out.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - June 13, 2022

Indeed, Hustle has scored another slam dunk on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies as today’s Number One and is once again followed by the action-packed Netflix original movie Interceptor. However, previous third place holder The Amazing Spider-Man now sits below Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol and the new animated adventure comedy Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness. Up a peg from yesterday is Best Picture Oscar winner Titanic in sixth place as 2020 horror sequel Brahms: The Boy II sinks a couple spots with the Roland Emmerich special 10,000 BC, Kathryn Bigelow’s acclaimed modern war drama The Hurt Locker, and the Farrelly Brothers classic Dumb and Dumber trailing behind, once again, in the bottom three… for now.

1. Hustle

2. Interceptor

3. Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

4. Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness

5. The Amazing Spider-Man

6. Titanic

7. Brahms: The Boy II

8. 10,000 BC

9. The Hurt Locker

10. Dumb and Dumber

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - June 13, 2022

It should come as no surprise that Stranger Things has also won the Number One spot on Netflix Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. today, with the disturbing true crime docuseries Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey in second place and the new season of historical crime drama Peaky Blinders right behind it once again. However, switching places with each from yesterday are The CW’s teen sports drama All American with the new romantic, coming-of-age fantasy First Kill and another teen drama called Surviving Summer with Nickelodeon’s animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series. Meanwhile, Netflix original crime series The Lincoln Lawyer, Ozark, and Intimacy are still sticking close together, once again appearing in sixth, seventh, and eighth.

1. Stranger Things

2. Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey

3. Peaky Blinders

4. First Kill

5. All American

6. The Lincoln Lawyer

7. Ozark

8. Intimacy

9. Surviving Summer

10. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

In terms of what's ahead, we could see Chris Hemsworth joining his wife, Interceptor star Elsa Pataky, on Netflix Top 10 Movies later this week when his new thriller, Spiderhead, premieres Friday, June 17, 2022. We might also see Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard appearing on both lists when his 2017 adaptation of Stephen King’s It drops on the platform this Sunday. Of course, there are sure to be plenty more new developments regarding how people are using their Netflix subscriptions in the days leading up to those premieres, and we will be sure to report them to you on a daily basis, so be sure to check back in then!

