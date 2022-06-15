Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On June 15, 2022

There is some real star power on the Netflix Top 10 Movies in the U.S. today, with Adam Sandler’s new sports drama still winning big, one of Tom Cruise’s most exciting adventures as Ethan Hunt dangling close behind, and the Titanic cast also making a splash, for instance. Now, on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, Jennifer Lopez has entered the ranks with her new Netflix original documentary called Halftime, which has attracted an impressive amount of attention and so quickly after its debut. See where it showed up on the list, along with what the Top 10 TV Shows looks like today, too, in following breakdown of Netflix’s most popular titles (opens in new tab) today below.

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - June 15, 2022

While Hustle is still making slam dunk after slam dunk, securing Number One on the Netflix’s Top 10 Movies again, the acclaimed drama has some major competition in Halftime - which sees actress, singer, and dancer Jennifer Lopez reflect on her life and career as she prepares for her performance at the Super Bowl in 2020 - as it debuts in second place. Animated family film Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness is now in third, still sitting above Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol and The Amazing Spider-Man, which is now followed by Best Picture Oscar winner Titanic as it surpasses new hit action flick Interceptor. In the bottom three, we have horror sequel Brahms: The Boy II, Rwanda-set historical drama Trees of Peace, and acclaimed combat war thriller The Hurt Locker.

1. Hustle

2. Halftime

3. Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness

4. Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

5. The Amazing Spider-Man

6. Titanic

7. Interceptor

8. Brahms: The Boy II

9. Trees Of Peace

10. The Hurt Locker

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - June 15, 2022

As for Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S., Stranger Things still reigns supreme and is, once again, followed by another Netflix original coming-of-age fantasy drama (but one set in the 21st Century) called First Kill, while hit teen sports drama All American is making a modest comeback reclaiming third place over true crime docuseries Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey. The final season of period crime drama Peaky Blinders has not budged from fifth place since yesterday as modern day-set crime thrillers The Lincoln Lawyer, Intimacy, and Ozark still sit below it in that same order. Meanwhile, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles has fought its way up to ninth place while Australian import Surviving Summer is still surviving at the bottom.

1. Stranger Things

2. First Kill

3. All American

4. Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey

5. Peaky Blinders

6. The Lincoln Lawyer

7. Intimacy

8. Ozark

9. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

10. Surviving Summer

Admittedly, save the debut of Halftime, neither the Top 10 Movies nor the Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix have too many new updates worth reporting, but I have no doubt that will change soon. A fascinating new docuseries called Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies & the Internet just debuted and Chris Hemsworth’s latest action flick, Spiderhead, drops this Friday. Those are only a couple examples of why now is a good time to have a Netflix subscription and we will be sure to let you know how those titles, and many others, fair among the platform’s most popular programs as the moment arrives. In the meantime, check back tomorrow for our next daily breakdown!

