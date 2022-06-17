Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What’s Trending On June 17, 2022

Heading into the weekend, it isn’t all that surprising that the action-packed Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1 — with its stand-out characters and powerful moments — would be sitting atop the list of Netflix top movies and shows. The same can be said about Adam Sandler’s basketball drama Hustle, which some are calling one of the best sports movies in recent memory. But while Number One titles in both categories remain unchanged, there is some shuffling to the order of things on June 17, 2022.

Let’s take a look at all those trending titles…

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - June 17, 2022

Since we already know that Hustle is once again the undisputed champ of top 10 movies on Netflix in the U.S., let’s take a look at the other trending titles. Once again, the popular documentary Jennifer Lopez: Halftime and the animated feature film Chicken Hare and the Hamster of Darkness take silver and bronze, respectively. The new South African crime drama Collision and The Amazing Spider-Man take the final two spots in the top 5. The second half of the list of trending titles includes Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol, Titanic (which celebrates its 25th anniversary later this year), The Wrath of God, Centauro, and Interceptor.

1. Hustle

2. Jennifer Lopez: Halftime

3. Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness

4. Collision

5. The Amazing Spider-Man

6. Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol

7. Titanic

8. The Wrath of God

9. Centauro

10. Interceptor

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - June 17, 2022

With the second half of Stranger Things Season 4 only two weeks away, it seems safe to say the sci-fi series will remain in the Number One spot on Netflix’s Top 10 TV shows for the foreseeable future. However, there is some competition for the remaining spots on the list. Melissa McCarthy’s latest comedy series God’s Favorite Idiot is still on the rise, jumping from Number Four to Number Two overnight, pushing The CW’s consistently popular school sports drama All American down one position. First Kill and the unnerving true crime documentary series Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey round out the first half of the list. The bottom half of the list starts off with Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and The Internet and Peaky Blinders, which swapped positions from yesterday. The Lincoln Lawyer, Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend, and Ozark round out the list of trending TV shows.

1. Stranger Things

2. God’s Favorite Idiot

3. All American

4. First Kill

5. Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey

6. Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and The Internet

7. Peaky Blinders

8. The Lincoln Lawyer

9. Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend

10. Ozark

Only time will tell if one of the movies and shows listed above (or any of the new arrivals added over the weekend) will take over Hustle and Stranger Things over the weekend, but one thing that is for sure is that you will need a Netflix subscription to take in all the action and drama.

View the Netflix Top 10 lists for Thursday, June 16, 2022.