Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On June 16, 2022

It may not come as too much of a surprise that the Number One most popular titles on both the Top 10 Movies and the Top TV Shows in the U.S. on Netflix are Adam Sander’s hit basketball drama Hustle and the latest adventures of the Stranger Things cast - just as they have been all week. However, some fresh blood has appeared on Thursday, June 16, 2022, one of which stars one of Hollywood’s most beloved and hilarious Oscar nominees. To learn what they are and what else has the honor of being the most watched titles on Netflix (opens in new tab) today, read on.

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - June 16, 2022

The titles appearing below returning champion Hustle on Netflix’s Top Moves in the U.S. today are identical from yesterday: the revealing Jennifer Lopez doc Halftime, the animated Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness, blockbuster favorites Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol and The Amazing Spider-Man, and Best Picture Oscar winner Titanic. However, Elsa Pataky’s Interceptor has been intercepted once again and is now in ninth place below two Spanish-language, new Netflix original movies: the psychological thriller The Wrath of God and fast-paced crime drama Centauro, which fans of the Fast and Furious movies might dig. Meanwhile, The Hurt Locker is still locked in at the bottom… for now.

1. Hustle

2. Halftime

3. Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness

4. Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

5. The Amazing Spider-Man

6. Titanic

7. The Wrath Of God

8. Centauro

9. Interceptor

10. The Hurt Locker

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - June 16, 2022

It appears that The CW’s All American is rising in popularity again, securing second place on Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. below Stranger Things and above queer vampire romance First Kill, while the comedy God’s Favorite Idiot - a new Netflix original TV show starring real-life couple Melissa McCarthy and creator Ben Falcone - has made a saintly debut on the list above true crime docuseries Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey. Also entering the ranks right below Peaky Blinders is Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies & the Internet - another disturbing multi-episode doc about online misinformation. Still sticking close together, but in a new order, are Netflix original crime thrillers The Lincoln Lawyer, Ozark, and Intimacy in the bottom three.

1. Stranger Things

2. All American

3. First Kill

4. God’s Favorite Idiot

5. Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey

6. Peaky Blinders

7. Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies & the Internet

8. The Lincoln Lawyer

9. Ozark

10. Intimacy

Well, it is nice to see that some people with Netflix subscriptions are finding a series to laugh at with God’s Favorite Idiot while just about everybody else continues to binge content of a more dramatic or excessively dark nature. Looks like there will only be more darkness to check out when Chris Hemsworth’s latest action flick, Spiderhead, premieres on the platform tomorrow, but Mr. Bean actor Rowan Atkinson also has a new original series for comedy fans to look forward to called Man vs. Bee. Looks like there is something for everyone on Netflix this summer and whichever proves to be the most popular is to be determined and reported back to you by us each and everyday.

