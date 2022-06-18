Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What’s Trending On June 18, 2022

To say that the standings within Netflix’s U.S. trending lists have been locked as of late would be a gross understatement. On the movies side, Adam Sandler’s critically acclaimed sports drama Hustle has been dominant. TV, meanwhile, has been ruled by Stranger Things, which dropped its well-reviewed fourth season at the end of May. All good things must come to an end, though, as Sandler’s flick has been dethroned! There are also a few other notable changes to make note of as the weekend kicks into high gear. So let’s take a look at those now.

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - June 18, 2022

Hustle has been relegated to second place by none other than the newly released Netflix original Spiderhead. The science fiction thriller stars Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller, who reunites with Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski . The movie has received somewhat mixed reviews, though one would assume that the star power is giving it a nice boost. Coming in third is Jennifer Lopez: Halftime, which falls one spot. This doc has earned a lot of buzz, as Lopez gets candid on a number of topics (including t he public’s apparent fixation with her butt ). Also moving down one position is Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness, an original from the streamer, as it’s now in fourth. And at No 5. is newly released thriller Collision, which was in fourth yesterday.

The Amazing Spider-Man now sits comfortably in sixth after having held fifth place, while Titanic maintains its hold on the seventh position. Meanwhile, Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol has fallen to eighth from sixth. (Honestly, we’ve seen Tom Crusie’s Ethan Hunt take even harder falls on the big screen). Elsa Pataky’s badass thriller Interceptor saw a small gain, as it moved up from tenth to ninth place. And No. 10 belongs to the drama film The Wrath of God.

1. Spiderhead

2. Hustle

3. Jennifer Lopez: Halftime

4. Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness

5. Collision

6. The Amazing Spider-Man

7. Titanic

8.. Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

9. Interceptor

10. The Wrath of God

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - June 18, 2022

Yes, Stranger Things is still at the top of the TV trending list in the U.S., and its reign could continue for quite a while. In only a few short weeks, Volume 2 of Season 4 will arrive and answer all of the questions viewers currently have . So don’t be surprised if the hit show sticks around even longer. The Melissa McCarthy-led God’s Favorite Idiot and All American remain steady in second and third place, respectively. And the eerie Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey and First Kill have switched places, with the former in fourth and the latter in fifth.

True crime docuseries Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet holds its spot in sixth, while hit drama Peaky Blinders (which is a perfect showcase for the late Helen McCrory ) is still in seventh. Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend made some progress, as it’s in eighth place after having been in ninth yesterday. That latter spot now belongs to The Lincoln Lawyer, which drops one place. Finally, Netflix drama You Don’t Know Me has entered the list at No. 10.

1. Stranger Things

2. God's Favorite Idiot

3. All American

4. Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey

5. First Kill

6. Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet

7. Peaky Blinders

8. Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend

9. The Lincoln Lawyer

10. You Don't Know Me

With Chris Hemsworth fronting it, there’s a chance that Spiderhead could stay atop the movies list for some time though, with Hustle’s continued popularity, there’s a chance the Sandman could snipe and return to No. 1 at some point. And as Stranger Things continues its reign, I’d keep an eye on newer TV productions like God’s Favorite Idiot and Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet, as they could make some serious noise. Be sure to keep checking in to see how things are fairing on the trending lists and, if you haven’t already, grab a Netflix subscription so that you can binge all of this content.

