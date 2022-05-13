Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On May 13, 2022

While today sounds like the absolute perfect day to binge the Friday the 13th movies, I am afraid if you look for them on Netflix, you will reach a dead end. However, today is still your lucky day to find some killer titles worth checking out that appear on the platform’s Top 10 Movies and Top 10 TV Shows today - most of which you have already become acquainted with if you have been keeping track of what is trending among subscribers this week in the U.S. Without further ado, let’s take a closer look at what the lists look like on Friday, May 13, 2022.

(Image credit: Netflix/Warner Bros. International)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - May 13, 2022

As further proof that true crime on Netflix almost always garners successful results, Our Father - a documentary about a fertility doctor who fathered multiple children without their parents' consent - is the platform’s most popular movie, with historical drama and fellow new original on the 2022 Netflix movie schedule, Operation Mincemeat, right below it, for the second day in a row. It also appears that former champion, U.S. Marshals, suffered a takedown (with viewers choosing Den of Thieves more). And, another action movie called The Takedown has been taken down a couple of pegs from yesterday, and now appears at the bottom of the Netflix’s Top Moves in the U.S.

Meanwhile, Marmaduke, Happy Gilmore, and Forgetting Sarah Marshall are just as popular with audiences as they were yesterday, having not moved a muscle, but powerful baseball movie, 42, and Best Picture Oscar winner, Forrest Gump, are each trending just one spot higher than the day before.

1. Our Father

2. Operation Mincemeat

3. Den Of Thieves

4. U.S. Marshals

5. Marmaduke

6. Happy Gilmore

7. Forgetting Sarah Marshall

8. 42

9. Forrest Gump

10. The Takedown

(Image credit: Netflx)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - May 13, 2022

Speaking of not moving a muscle, there was not much movement from yesterday on Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. either, with the platform’s original series Ozark, The Circle, Workin’ Moms, Welcome to Eden, and Grace and Frankie still trending in that exact order. Also in the same place with fans as yesterday is the Starz original romantic period fantasy, Outlander, but right behind it, having waddled its way up two slots, is popular children’s program, Cocomelon. Also up a couple of spots from yesterday is another popular romantic period drama, Netflix’s Bridgerton, followed by reality series Selling Sunset, and joining the ranks at the bottom is a new, exclusive South African soap opera called Savage Beauty, starring Rosemary Zimu.

1. Ozark

2. The Circle

3. Workin’ Moms

4. Welcome To Eden

5. Grace and Frankie

6. Outlander

7. Cocomelon

8. Bridgerton

9. Selling Sunset

10. Savage Beauty

As of today, the Rebel Wilson-led high school comedy Senior Year and Netflix’s new series adaptation of The Lincoln Lawyer are also both available to stream exclusively on the platform. Perhaps we will see those titles on the lists for the Top 10 Movies and Top 10 TV Shows on the platform in the next couple days, if not tomorrow. Be sure to check back here then for the results!

View the Netflix Top 10 lists for Thursday, May 12, 2022.