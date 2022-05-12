Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On May 12, 2022

All this week, I thought nostalgia was the central influence on most subscribers’ decision for what to watch on Netflix, but - based on the results of the platform’s Top 10 Movies on Thursday, May 12, 2022 - it appears that they are on the lookout for something new and fascinating. However, serving as a slight detractor to this observation are the titles on Netflix’s Top 10 TV shows today, which does have a few new entries joining the ranks, but the series themselves are quite familiar. We shall discuss what is trending on Netflix today more at length in our daily breakdown below.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - May 12, 2022

It looks like U.S. subscribers have gotten their fill of action thrills as U.S. Marshals has fallen two spots below the Number One spot of Netflix’s Top 10 Movies, which is now held by director Lucie Jordan’s disturbing documentary feature, Our Father. Apparently, there were a lot of others viewers in an educational mood as well, because in second place is another new original release to the 2022 Netflix movie schedule called Operation Mincemeat - a fact-based War World II-era drama starring Academy Award winner Colin Firth.

The remaining titles appear mostly the same from yesterday - such as Den of Thieves, the new Marmaduke movie, Happy Gilmore, and 42, among others, still trending - but recent teen romance Along for the Ride (which was sixth yesterday) and The Gentlemen (formerly Number Ten) have fallen to the wayside with viewers, for now.

1. Our Father

2. Operation Mincemeat

3. U.S. Marshals

4. Den Of Thieves

5. Marmaduke

6. Happy Gilmore

7. Forgetting Sarah Marshall

8. The Takedown

9. 42

10. Forrest Gump

(Image credit: Starz)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - May 12, 2022

One of the most beloved TV shows on Starz is Outlander, which appears in sixth place on Netflix’s Top 10 TV shows for May 12, after the romantic period fantasy’s fifth season became available on the platform. Meanwhile, most U.S. audiences still cannot get enough of the final episodes of Ozark as well as Grace and Frankie, but also logged on to catch the latest episode of The Circle and see what is happening on Season 6 of the hilarious Canadian import, Workin’ Moms. Meanwhile, the sun has not gone down on Selling Sunset, Meltdown: Three Mile Island is standing tall, Cocomelon is making its creators proud, and the ever popular Bridgerton has yet to cross the bridge off the list, but Wild Babies has exited the ranks for now.

1. Ozark

2. The Circle

3. Workin’ Moms

4. Welcome To Eden

5. Grace and Frankie

6. Outlander

7. Selling Sunset

8. Meltdown: Three Mile Island

9. Cocomelon

10. Bridgerton

This Friday will see the debut of another highly anticipated Netflix original movie, Senior Year, starring Rebel Wilson. The premiere season of a series adaptation of Amor Towles’ novel, The Lincoln Lawyer, starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo and Neve Campbell, also drops on the platform then. Will they become the victors on Netflix Top 10 lists in the coming days? Check back soon to see for yourself.

View the Netflix Top 10 lists for Wednesday, May 11, 2022.